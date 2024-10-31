Open Extended Reactions

After being waived by the Boston Celtics out of training camp, six-year NBA veteran Lonnie Walker IV will sign a contract with Zalgiris Kaunas of the Euroleague, his agent, George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, told ESPN on Wednesday.

Walker's deal with the Lithuanian club includes an NBA buyout clause until Feb. 18, Langberg said.

The 25-year-old Walker has averaged 9.8 points in 20.3 minutes over his six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

Walker, the No. 18 pick in the 2018 NBA draft to the Spurs, had a strong season in 2023-24, when he averaged 9.7 points, 38.4% 3-point shooting and 17.4 minutes for the Nets.