Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner suffered a torn right oblique and is out indefinitely, the team announced Saturday.

Wagner suffered the injury Friday night against the 76ers and will be reevaluated in four weeks. The team said his return will depend on how he responds to treatment.

The Magic have now lost both of their star forwards -- Paolo Banchero and Wagner -- to torn obliques, a devastating blow to the franchise. Banchero hasn't played since Oct. 30.

Wagner has put together an All-Star-worthy season: 24.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game while lifting Orlando to a third-place 16-9 record in the East.

Wagner had been playing well in recent weeks, having scored 30 or more points in three straight games, tied for the longest streak of his career and tied for the longest streak by a Magic player in the last 10 seasons. Wagner has also scored 20-plus points in nine straight games, the longest streak of his career.

Wagner also has a career-high eight 30-point games this season.