The NBA trade deadline came and went on Thursday and Myles Turner made sure to celebrate his survival.

The Indiana Pacers center wasn't traded on a busy deadline day when multiple star players changed teams. He acknowledged his safety by posting a logo of the popular CBS reality show "Survivor."

Turner has spent his entire career with the Pacers, averaging 14 points and 6.8 rebounds across 10 seasons. Trade rumors have followed him throughout his tenure.

Turner signed a two-year extension through the 2024-25 season in June 2023, expressing a sense of relief at the news.

"Definitely there's a sense of relief knowing there's some security and you can just play the game," he said following the news conference. "It [the trade rumors] is something I've been through my entire career. But I wanted to be here in Indy."

The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds this season.