Open Extended Reactions

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is targeting his season debut either Friday against the Grizzlies in Memphis, Tennessee, or Sunday against the Heat in Miami, sources told ESPN.

Robinson, sidelined since having offseason ankle surgery, has been upgraded to questionable to face the Grizzlies, the first time he has had that designation this season.

The Knicks have brought along Robinson gradually in his rehab from the surgery and are expected to be cautious with his minutes as he debuts, sources said. He has completed several 5-on-5 scrimmages over the past two weeks.

Robinson, who ranked second in the NBA in offensive rebounding last season, will be relied upon to bring a defensive anchor to play alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, who has spent 99% of his minutes at center this season, per ESPN Research.

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Robinson played just 31 games last season. He underwent ankle surgery in December and returned in late March, but then was diagnosed with a stress injury to his left ankle during New York's first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers and missed the final six games of the second-round series against the Indiana Pacers.

He then had the second ankle surgery in May.