If snapping the Cleveland Cavaliers' franchise-record 16-game winning-streak on Sunday wasn't enough, the Orlando Magic made sure to troll Cleveland, too.

The Cavaliers entered Sunday as the NBA's hottest team. However, the Magic emerged victorious on the road, winning 108-103.

Facing a one-point deficit with 1:02 remaining in the game, Orlando forward Paolo Banchero hit a go-ahead 16-footer to gain the lead for good. The Magic had five players with at least 15-plus points, including a team-high 24 from Banchero.

There's no love lost between two sides that faced off in the 2024 Eastern Conference first round, which the Cavaliers won in seven games.

Orlando poked fun at Cleveland, more specifically guard Donovan Mitchell, with a post highlighting a dancing Spider-Man and former Cavalier Kevin Love.

Mitchell had 23 points, but missed two game-tying 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter. Magic forward Franz Wagner collected the rebound after the final miss and hit two free throws to ice the game.

Cleveland had a one-point advantage going into the final frame. Heading into Sunday, the Cavaliers were 48-0 this season when leading entering the fourth quarter -- the fourth-longest streak to start a season in NBA history, per ESPN Research.

The two sides won't face again in the regular season.