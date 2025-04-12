Jayson Tatum gets the hoop and the harm (0:19)

Jayson Tatum gets the hoop and the harm (0:19)

BOSTON -- Payton Pritchard scored 22 points, Sam Hauser had 20 and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-94 on Friday night for their 60th victory of the season.

Boston reached 60 wins for an NBA-best 15th time in franchise history and the first in back-to-back seasons since 2007-08 and 2008-09. Seven of their previous 14 60-win seasons ended with an NBA championship.

"Another incredible season," said Jayson Tatum, who had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. "You know, 60-plus-win team. And obviously the goal is to be for championships, but I think enjoying the process along the way, cherishing those small wins, per se, and acknowledging that we had another incredible regular season.

"Something to be proud of, for sure. But now, just kind of shifting gears and getting our minds and our bodies ready for what's to come."

Derrick White added 19 points, and Al Horford had 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Celtics (60-21), who will play the winner of the Orlando Magic-Atlanta Hawks play-in tournament game in the first round of the playoffs.

Boston coach Joe Mazzulla rested his starters in the final quarter.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown was out with a sore right knee that's hampered him the past month, making him ineligible for postseason awards because he didn't reach the league's threshold for games played.

Seth Curry led the Hornets with 17 points and hit his 82nd 3-pointer, which qualifies him for the NBA's percentage lead. He went 5-of-7 on 3s and is at 45.6%.

Sacramento's Zach LaVine entered the night, leading at 44.6%.

Boston, which set the league record for 3s in a season this month, hit seven in the third, pushing a one-point halftime edge to 91-75 entering the fourth.

The Celtics were coming off a 20-point loss in Orlando on Wednesday when they sat their top six players.

Boston and Charlotte will meet again on Sunday in both teams' regular-season finale.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.