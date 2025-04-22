Luka? Brunson? Here are six NBA superstars who need a ring to cement their legacies

Open Extended Reactions

Great regular seasons make NBA players rich and famous. Great playoff runs make them legends. This has always been the standard and will always be.

Charles Barkley is judged, whether it's fair or not, because of his lack of a championship. Kevin Garnett went from being viewed as a failing star, as he lost in the first round of the playoffs seven consecutive years in Minnesota, to the definition of a leader after winning a title in Boston. Jerry West was one of the great champions in league history, but his anguish in losing his first eight trips to the Finals defined his career in many ways. One of Pat Riley's most memorable lines is, "there is winning and there is misery," and that comes from a man with nine rings.

More recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic used title runs to validate the MVP trophies they'd already earned.

As the playoffs begin, here are six players who have yet to win a championship and could use a deep playoff run to cement their places in the game.

Doncic didn't ask to be traded, nor did he make getting to Los Angeles a priority like many stars have over the decades.

But he's a Laker now, and that comes with certain expectations. Doncic's brilliant run to the Finals last season included a jaw-dropping Western Conference finals -- he averaged 33 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals -- that only raised the stakes. But his numbers dipped in the Finals; his 24% 3-point shooting and 23 turnovers in the five games against the Boston Celtics were below his standard; and his Game 3 disqualification left a need for a better showing.

Doncic is off to a hot start, scoring 37 points in Game 1 of the Lakers' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Lakers lost in a 117-95 blowout.

Another deep run, now with his new team, would not only pierce a still-outraged Dallas Mavericks fan base; it would provide a strong proof of concept for the Lakers in the present -- and long into the future.

Harden has had an unusual career for a superstar. After the self-inflicted backlash stemming from three trade requests in less than five years, his play over the past two seasons has actually left him underrated. He scored seven of his 32 points -- his team's game high -- in overtime of the Clippers' Game 1 loss, then took a backseat to Kawhi Leonard while posting a solid 18 points and seven assists in Game 2.

The 11-time All-Star and 2017-18 NBA MVP, unfortunately, has a lengthy list of disappointing playoff games on his résumé, which has shaped a narrative about him that he disappears in crunch time. But he has also played in more than 125 career playoff games because, in an underappreciated stat, Harden has made the playoffs in each of his 16 seasons. Still, he hasn't been to the Finals since 2011-12 with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his third season in the league, and hasn't been beyond the second round since 2018 with the Houston Rockets, three teams ago. Leading the Clippers to the Finals this year would quiet some of his many critics, who have for years argued such an accomplishment wasn't possible.

Mitchell has been on teams with a .600 winning percentage or higher in five different seasons. Twice he has led those teams to win more than 70% of their games, including this season's 64-win Cavs. Mitchell has had a number of terrific seasons individually. He has made six All-Star teams and is expected this season to make the All-NBA team for a second time. Mitchell has made the playoffs eight times -- five with the Jazz and three with the Cavaliers -- but has yet to lead his team past the second round. Last season, the Cavs were routed by the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics, with Mitchell sitting out for two of those games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

After finishing as the runner-up last year, SGA is the leading candidate to win MVP this season. This honor carries tremendous cachet and is the biggest indicator to predict a Hall of Fame career.

It also brings with it a certain expectation that there is only one thing left to attain: leading a team to a championship. Gilgeous-Alexander, despite a résumé that is about to include three consecutive first-team All-NBA honors and three straight top-five MVP honors, is entering a different sphere of pressure. After an early exit last year despite the Thunder being the No. 1 seed in the West, not making a deep run this year will have consequences reputationally -- something Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't yet faced.

Brunson's reputation in New York, where he led the first back-to-back 50-win seasons since Pat Riley's teams in the 1990s and is the first Knick to average 25 points and five assists in back-to-back seasons since Richie Guerin in the 1960s, is sterling.

But there is already growing restlessness that this Knicks run of contention hasn't been prolific enough and that this team, which made a pair of all-in trades this past summer, won't be able to end the Knicks' title drought, which stretches to 1973. Brunson, as the heartbeat of this core, is both the face of the team's successes and its failures. New York's 0-10 record against the Cavaliers, Celtics and Thunder has only increased the pressure to get to the conference finals for the first time since 2000.

No one questions Playoff Jimmy's ability to deliver when it matters; he led the Heat to a string of upsets and two Finals runs during his time in Miami. But the unceremonious way his tenure there ended and the way he conducted his trade demand process, ultimately leading to a nine-figure extension from the Warriors, makes postseason dominance a must. In other words, he needs to be worth it.

He usually is. Butler has made a tradition of saving his best performances for the playoffs. (He hasn't made an All-Star Game since 2022 and has made just one All-NBA team over the past five years.) His new team -- and a dynasty in the Bay -- is banking on it.

He's off to a fine start. After sneaking out of the play-in this season, the Warriors claimed Game 1 of their first-round series against the No. 2 Houston Rockets. Butler had 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals. What Playoff Jimmy has never done? Win a title.