The 2024-25 NBA season has officially come to a close as the Oklahoma City Thunder are crowned the new champions of the league and claim their first NBA title after defeating the Indiana Pacers in an exciting seven-game series.

After making their first Finals appearance in over 10 years, the Thunder retain the top spot in our Way-Too-Early rankings. But after an unpredictable postseason, where did all 30 teams end up as we head into the summer?

As we close the door on another exciting NBA season, our writers reflect on all 30 teams, what to expect this offseason, and put down the groundwork for what should be another competitive, unpredictable 2025-26 season

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael C. Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk, Chris Herring, Kevin Pelton and Zach Kram) think teams belong after the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had the best regular season record in 2024-25 at 68-14.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 record: 68-14

Previous rank: 1

Result: NBA Finals champions

2025 draft picks: No. 15 (via MIA), No. 24 (via LAC), No. 44 (via ATL)

We might need to get used to watching the Thunder play in June. Oklahoma City won the championship with a core that consists of ascending talent. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just entering his prime at 26. All-NBA sidekick Jalen Williams, 24, and likely future All-Star Chet Holmgren, 23, are still scratching the surface of their potential. All three of Oklahoma City's foundational players will likely sign lucrative, long-term contract extensions this summer. The Thunder will add a lottery pick to the mix next season in guard Nikola Topic, who had a redshirt rookie season while recovering from a knee injury. GM Sam Presti has to figure out what to do with the two second-round picks the Thunder have in this draft, part of Oklahoma City's deep trove of draft assets in the coming years. -- Tim MacMahon

2. Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 record: 49-33

Previous rank: 11

Result: Eliminated in Western Conference finals

2025 draft picks: No. 17 (via DET), No. 31 (via UTAH)

The Wolves looked like a contender until they ran into the buzz saw that is the Thunder in the conference finals, losing in five games.

Because Julius Randle and Naz Reid both have player options for next season, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a free agent this summer, the Wolves have some major roster decisions to make. -- Dave McMenamin

3. Denver Nuggets

2024-25 record: 50-32

Previous rank: 7

Result: Eliminated in second round

2025 draft picks: None

The Nuggets made their biggest changes before the end of the regular season when they fired coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. That sparked a run to the second round where Denver lost in seven games to Oklahoma City after Aaron Gordon was severely limited by a hamstring injury. Though the Nuggets might wonder how far they could have gone had they been healthy, they also need to improve the roster around Nikola Jokic. After David Adelman was officially named head coach, he said the Nuggets needed to get in better shape and to continue to focus on defense.

Denver needs more depth, especially to help win the non-Jokic minutes. And with Russell Westbrook declining his player option and entering free agency, Denver might have to find another veteran sparkplug off the bench. With only a first-round pick in 2031 or 2032 available to trade, Michael Porter Jr. is probably their best trade option if they decide to make a splash in the offseason. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 record: 64-18

Previous rank: 2

Result: Eliminated in second round

2025 draft picks: No. 49 (via MIL), No. 58

Cleveland's magical season came to an abrupt halt at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, who went on to win the Eastern Conference crown after shocking the basketball world with miracle comebacks against New York and Oklahoma City.

Part of that early exit had to do with guard Darius Garland, who averaged 18 points on 42% shooting (28.6% from 3) in the playoffs after averaging 20.6 points on 47.2% (40.1% from 3) during the regular season. Garland underwent surgery on his left big toe, which limited him in the postseason, but the Cavs say he is expected to be ready for training camp. -- McMenamin

5. Houston Rockets

2024-25 record: 52-30

Previous rank: 4

Result: Eliminated in first round

2025 draft picks: No. 10 (via PHX), No. 59 (via OKC)

The Rockets showed they're just an offensive engine away from making a deeper run in the postseason. The club had hoped one of its young, talented players would step into that role. Instead, Houston added Kevin Durant on the last day of the NBA season, sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft picks -- including No. 10 in this week's draft -- back to the Suns. Durant and coach Ime Udoka worked together while with the Brooklyn Nets, and the 15-time All-Star adds a veteran leader to a young team that finished No. 2 in the West but fell in the first round to the seasoned Warriors. -- Michael C. Wright

6. Indiana Pacers

2024-25 record: 50-32

Previous rank: 8

Result: Lost in the NBA Finals

2025 draft picks: No. 54

The Pacers were one win away from one of the most unlikely upsets in NBA Finals history, but the aftermath of Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury puts a major question mark on one of the league's most exciting teams. Haliburton went to the floor with a noncontact injury in Game 7 of the Finals and did not return, though the team has yet to reveal the severity of the injury. The Pacers made an improbable run through the Eastern Conference playoffs en route to their first Finals appearance in 25 years, and their young core will make them as well-positioned as anyone to compete for years to come, though Haliburton's 2025-26 season is almost certainly in jeopardy. -- Jamal Collier

7. New York Knicks

2024-25 record: 51-31

Previous rank: 5

Result: Eliminated in Eastern Conference finals

2025 draft picks: No. 50 (via MEM)

In his statement announcing the firing of coach Tom Thibodeau, Knicks president Leon Rose wrote in the opening sentence, "Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans." That line, and the move to oust Thibodeau three days after New York's deepest playoff run in 25 years, told you everything you need to know about the club's expectations going forward, regardless of who it hires to take the coaching job. The Knicks reached the conference finals with a highly talented starting five -- albeit one that was outscored during the second half of the season and in the playoffs -- and a thin bench. One group or the other, if not both, will need an upgrade to win it all next season. -- Chris Herring

8. Golden State Warriors

2024-25 record: 48-34

Previous rank: 10

Result: Eliminated in second round

2025 draft picks: No. 41 (via MIA)

The Warriors go into the offseason wondering how far they could have gone had Stephen Curry's hamstring remained healthy. With that in mind, the Warriors want to add around Curry, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green. They need more size, more two-way wings who can shoot and more depth.

Jonathan Kuminga will be a restricted free agent and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said the Warriors want Kuminga back. But Kuminga's playing time was inconsistent all season, though he played some of his best basketball in the second-round series against Minnesota -- he averaged 24.2 points in Games 2 through 5 with Curry out. Coach Steve Kerr has said that if Kuminga returns, he will commit to playing him with Curry, Butler and Green to see if it can work better early in the season. The Warriors can match offers or potentially work out a sign-and-trade. -- Youngmisuk

9. Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 record: 50-32

Previous rank: 6

Result: Eliminated in first round

2025 draft picks: No. 55

After not playing Jaxson Hayes in their series-ending Game 5 loss to Minnesota in the first round, the offseason priority for L.A. remains finding a center.

They'll have the taxpayer's midlevel exception available (approximately $5.6 million) to fortify the position. Rui Hachimura ($18.3 million), Gabe Vincent ($11.5 million) and Maxi Kleber ($11 million) are all on expiring contracts, as well, giving L.A. some salary to work with in the trade market. -- McMenamin