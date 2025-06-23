The 2024-25 NBA season has officially come to a close as the Oklahoma City Thunder are crowned the new champions of the league and claim their first NBA title after defeating the Indiana Pacers in an exciting seven-game series.
After making their first Finals appearance in over 10 years, the Thunder retain the top spot in our Way-Too-Early rankings. But after an unpredictable postseason, where did all 30 teams end up as we head into the summer?
As we close the door on another exciting NBA season, our writers reflect on all 30 teams, what to expect this offseason, and put down the groundwork for what should be another competitive, unpredictable 2025-26 season
Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael C. Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk, Chris Herring, Kevin Pelton and Zach Kram) think teams belong after the 2024-25 NBA season.
2024-25 record: 68-14
Previous rank: 1
Result: NBA Finals champions
2025 draft picks: No. 15 (via MIA), No. 24 (via LAC), No. 44 (via ATL)
We might need to get used to watching the Thunder play in June. Oklahoma City won the championship with a core that consists of ascending talent. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just entering his prime at 26. All-NBA sidekick Jalen Williams, 24, and likely future All-Star Chet Holmgren, 23, are still scratching the surface of their potential. All three of Oklahoma City's foundational players will likely sign lucrative, long-term contract extensions this summer. The Thunder will add a lottery pick to the mix next season in guard Nikola Topic, who had a redshirt rookie season while recovering from a knee injury. GM Sam Presti has to figure out what to do with the two second-round picks the Thunder have in this draft, part of Oklahoma City's deep trove of draft assets in the coming years. -- Tim MacMahon
2024-25 record: 49-33
Previous rank: 11
Result: Eliminated in Western Conference finals
2025 draft picks: No. 17 (via DET), No. 31 (via UTAH)
The Wolves looked like a contender until they ran into the buzz saw that is the Thunder in the conference finals, losing in five games.
Because Julius Randle and Naz Reid both have player options for next season, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a free agent this summer, the Wolves have some major roster decisions to make. -- Dave McMenamin
2024-25 record: 50-32
Previous rank: 7
Result: Eliminated in second round
2025 draft picks: None
The Nuggets made their biggest changes before the end of the regular season when they fired coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. That sparked a run to the second round where Denver lost in seven games to Oklahoma City after Aaron Gordon was severely limited by a hamstring injury. Though the Nuggets might wonder how far they could have gone had they been healthy, they also need to improve the roster around Nikola Jokic. After David Adelman was officially named head coach, he said the Nuggets needed to get in better shape and to continue to focus on defense.
Denver needs more depth, especially to help win the non-Jokic minutes. And with Russell Westbrook declining his player option and entering free agency, Denver might have to find another veteran sparkplug off the bench. With only a first-round pick in 2031 or 2032 available to trade, Michael Porter Jr. is probably their best trade option if they decide to make a splash in the offseason. -- Ohm Youngmisuk
2024-25 record: 64-18
Previous rank: 2
Result: Eliminated in second round
2025 draft picks: No. 49 (via MIL), No. 58
Cleveland's magical season came to an abrupt halt at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, who went on to win the Eastern Conference crown after shocking the basketball world with miracle comebacks against New York and Oklahoma City.
Part of that early exit had to do with guard Darius Garland, who averaged 18 points on 42% shooting (28.6% from 3) in the playoffs after averaging 20.6 points on 47.2% (40.1% from 3) during the regular season. Garland underwent surgery on his left big toe, which limited him in the postseason, but the Cavs say he is expected to be ready for training camp. -- McMenamin
2024-25 record: 52-30
Previous rank: 4
Result: Eliminated in first round
2025 draft picks: No. 10 (via PHX), No. 59 (via OKC)
The Rockets showed they're just an offensive engine away from making a deeper run in the postseason. The club had hoped one of its young, talented players would step into that role. Instead, Houston added Kevin Durant on the last day of the NBA season, sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft picks -- including No. 10 in this week's draft -- back to the Suns. Durant and coach Ime Udoka worked together while with the Brooklyn Nets, and the 15-time All-Star adds a veteran leader to a young team that finished No. 2 in the West but fell in the first round to the seasoned Warriors. -- Michael C. Wright
2024-25 record: 50-32
Previous rank: 8
Result: Lost in the NBA Finals
2025 draft picks: No. 54
The Pacers were one win away from one of the most unlikely upsets in NBA Finals history, but the aftermath of Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury puts a major question mark on one of the league's most exciting teams. Haliburton went to the floor with a noncontact injury in Game 7 of the Finals and did not return, though the team has yet to reveal the severity of the injury. The Pacers made an improbable run through the Eastern Conference playoffs en route to their first Finals appearance in 25 years, and their young core will make them as well-positioned as anyone to compete for years to come, though Haliburton's 2025-26 season is almost certainly in jeopardy. -- Jamal Collier
2024-25 record: 51-31
Previous rank: 5
Result: Eliminated in Eastern Conference finals
2025 draft picks: No. 50 (via MEM)
In his statement announcing the firing of coach Tom Thibodeau, Knicks president Leon Rose wrote in the opening sentence, "Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans." That line, and the move to oust Thibodeau three days after New York's deepest playoff run in 25 years, told you everything you need to know about the club's expectations going forward, regardless of who it hires to take the coaching job. The Knicks reached the conference finals with a highly talented starting five -- albeit one that was outscored during the second half of the season and in the playoffs -- and a thin bench. One group or the other, if not both, will need an upgrade to win it all next season. -- Chris Herring
2024-25 record: 48-34
Previous rank: 10
Result: Eliminated in second round
2025 draft picks: No. 41 (via MIA)
The Warriors go into the offseason wondering how far they could have gone had Stephen Curry's hamstring remained healthy. With that in mind, the Warriors want to add around Curry, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green. They need more size, more two-way wings who can shoot and more depth.
Jonathan Kuminga will be a restricted free agent and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said the Warriors want Kuminga back. But Kuminga's playing time was inconsistent all season, though he played some of his best basketball in the second-round series against Minnesota -- he averaged 24.2 points in Games 2 through 5 with Curry out. Coach Steve Kerr has said that if Kuminga returns, he will commit to playing him with Curry, Butler and Green to see if it can work better early in the season. The Warriors can match offers or potentially work out a sign-and-trade. -- Youngmisuk
2024-25 record: 50-32
Previous rank: 6
Result: Eliminated in first round
2025 draft picks: No. 55
After not playing Jaxson Hayes in their series-ending Game 5 loss to Minnesota in the first round, the offseason priority for L.A. remains finding a center.
They'll have the taxpayer's midlevel exception available (approximately $5.6 million) to fortify the position. Rui Hachimura ($18.3 million), Gabe Vincent ($11.5 million) and Maxi Kleber ($11 million) are all on expiring contracts, as well, giving L.A. some salary to work with in the trade market. -- McMenamin
10. LA Clippers
2024-25 record: 50-32
Previous rank: 9
Result: Eliminated in first round
2025 draft picks: No. 30 (via OKC), No. 51 (via MIN)
The Clippers exceeded expectations last season after letting Paul George walk in free agency and had a more balanced and better defense-minded team. James Harden produced at a third-team All-NBA level while Kawhi Leonard was out. Ivica Zubac emerged as a force inside at both ends and Norman Powell played like an All-Star in the first half of the season. Harden has a player option, and if he becomes a free agent, the Clippers probably will look to bring back the point guard with a deal aligned with the two years left on Leonard's deal. The Clippers will look for ways to improve and remain competitive and will do that by seeing what transpires in the trade market this offseason. -- Youngmisuk
11. Detroit Pistons
2024-25 record: 44-38
Previous rank: 14
Result: Eliminated in first round
2025 draft picks: No. 37 (via TOR)
The 2024-25 season was an unreserved success for the Pistons: They increased their win total by 30 (from 14 to 44), gave the Knicks all they could handle in a close first-round playoff loss and saw Cade Cunningham make the All-NBA team for the first time in his career. The franchise will rely on its young players to keep taking steps forward. Cunningham will need to reduce his turnovers and improve his scoring efficiency. Jaden Ivey should bounce back from a broken leg, Jalen Duren will improve his defense and Ausar Thompson should develop into more of an offensive force, like his twin brother in Houston.-- Zach Kram
12. Boston Celtics
2024-25 record: 61-21
Previous rank: 3
Result: Eliminated in second round
2025 draft picks: No. 28, No. 32 (via WAS)
In the wake of Jayson Tatum's Achilles tear, there are few teams with a more consequential offseason in front of them than Boston. The current roster puts the team $23 million over the second apron, and shedding salary could happen in multiple moves. The Celtics have to decide which direction they want to go with a roster that won a championship in 2024 and will most likely look different next season. -- Tim Bontemps
13. Orlando Magic
2024-25 record: 41-41
Previous rank: 15
Result: Eliminated in play-in tournament
2025 draft picks: No. 25 (via DEN), No. 46, No. 57 (via BOS)
The Magic are done waiting patiently for a slow climb up the Eastern Conference hierarchy; they're ready for a giant leap up the standings. After injuries ruined their 2024-25 season, with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs sharing the court for only six games, they traded four unprotected first-round picks, a lightly protected swap and two role players for Desmond Bane. A career 41% 3-point shooter, Bane should boost an offense that ranked 30th in 3-point makes and accuracy in 2024-25, while splitting playmaking duties with Orlando's incumbent stars. -- Kram
14. Dallas Mavericks
2024-25 record: 39-43
Previous rank: 17
Result: Eliminated in play-in tournament
2025 draft picks: No. 1
The Mavs' long-term concerns -- on the court and financially -- in the wake of the Luka Doncic deal were mitigated by their amazing lottery luck to land Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick. He will arrive in the NBA with a chance to win immediately alongside Anthony Davis and eventually Kyrie Irving, who will sit out at least the 2025 part of next season while recovering from a torn ACL.
Finding a replacement for Irving who can transition into a key reserve role upon his return will be one priority for Mavs GM Nico Harrison. Dennis Schroder, Malcolm Brogdon, Tyus Jones and Chris Paul are among the possibilities if Dallas fills that void via free agency. The Mavs also hope to work out a new deal for Irving, who has a decision to make about his $44 million player option. -- Tim MacMahon
2024-25 record: 48-34
Previous rank: 12
Result: Eliminated in first round
2025 draft picks: No. 16 (via ORL), No. 48 (via GS), No. 56 (via HOU)
A tough stretch late led to upheaval on the coaching staff that changed Memphis' style of play in the postseason. Now that the club has taken the interim tag off Tuomas Iisalo's title, the coach has a chance to spend the entire offseason implementing his systems. General manager Zach Kleiman has expressed confidence in Iisalo moving forward. But the core duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. has won only one playoff series. Memphis recently traded Desmond Bane to Orlando for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four picks, and a pick swap. It appears more moves are on the way as the Grizzlies are looking to retool. -- Wright
16. Milwaukee Bucks
2024-25 record: 48-34
Previous rank: 13
Result: Eliminated in first round
2025 draft picks: No. 47 (via DET)
Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee could be one of the biggest subplots in the league this summer. The Bucks lost in the first round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season, a five-game dismantling by the Pacers that highlighted how far the team sits from championship contention. Combine that loss with an Achilles injury to Damian Lillard and the Bucks have a lot to figure out this offseason, including what kind of team they can build to fulfill Antetokounmpo's desire to compete for championships in Milwaukee or whether his time with the Bucks is coming to an end. -- Collier
2024-25 record: 34-48
Previous rank: 23
Result: Missed postseason
2025 draft picks: No. 2, No. 14 (via ATL), No. 38
Gregg Popovich calls himself "El Jefe" (the boss). But Popovich is no longer the coach as Mitch Johnson heads into his first offseason at the helm. With Victor Wembanyama entering his third season, Stephon Castle coming off being voted Rookie of the Year and the trade deadline addition of De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs enter a pivotal offseason with expectations in 2025-26 to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2018-19. Sitting with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, the Spurs are expected to add talent, such as prospect Dylan Harper, to an already talented young group. -- Wright
18. Miami Heat
2024-25 record: 37-45
Previous rank: 19
Result: Eliminated in first round
2025 draft picks: No. 20 (via GS)
After again landing in the play-in tournament -- only to be routed by the Cavaliers in the first round -- the Heat have a lot of work to do to return to the level of competitiveness the franchise has been accustomed to over the past 30 years under Pat Riley's leadership. But, it's probably going to take a lot more than one offseason for Miami to close that gap, given how far away it looks. -- Bontemps
19. Atlanta Hawks
2024-25 record: 40-42
Previous rank: 18
Result: Eliminated in play-in tournament
2025 draft picks: No. 13 (via SAC), No. 22 (via LAL)
Fresh off Atlanta's front office shakeup, the team's brass has a sizable decision on its plate regarding four-time All-Star Trae Young, who's eligible for an extension this summer. He's coming off a third consecutive season in which he averaged 25 points and 10 assists or better. But the reason there has to be at least some hesitation before offering another max deal is simple: Since the team's 2020 surprise run to the conference finals, the Hawks -- who've been in the play-in tournament four seasons in a row -- haven't been particularly close to breaking through again, even with Young's efforts.
He's not the easiest player to build around on defense, and his trade value probably would reflect that reality, which raises the question of whether it's worth striking a more nuanced deal with him that allows more flexibility to find that roster balance. Atlanta has a decent start in that regard with Dyson Daniels, who led the NBA in steals and deflections by far last season. -- Herring
20. Sacramento Kings
2024-25 record: 40-42
Previous rank: 16
Result: Eliminated in play-in tournament
2025 draft picks: No. 42 (via CHI)
The Kings will have more time to rebalance this summer after remaking their roster by swapping De'Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine just before the trade deadline. New GM Scott Perry called the lack of a true point guard an "obvious need." How Sacramento gets one is less obvious. Sacramento sent a lottery pick to Atlanta to complete the Kevin Huerter trade and might not have access to the entire non-taxpayer midlevel exception. It'll depend on new contracts for reserves Keon Ellis (who would be unrestricted next summer if the Kings exercise his team option), Jake LaRavia and Trey Lyles. -- Kevin Pelton
2024-25 record: 24-58
Previous rank: 26
Result: Missed postseason
2025 draft picks: No. 3, No. 35
Philadelphia got lucky in the lottery, landing the No. 3 pick and keeping its top-six protected selection. Now, as a result, the focus for the 76ers will not only be on who they select with that pick, but whether a roster devastated by injury last season can bounce back. Star Joel Embiid played in only 19 games last season, and the 76ers also played without Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and rising rookie Jared McCain because of season-ending injuries. -- Bontemps
2024-25 record: 36-46
Previous rank: 22
Result: Missed postseason
2025 draft picks: No. 11
After extending the contracts of coach Chauncey Billups and GM Joe Cronin, the Blazers are hoping to parlay their 23-18 second half into playoff contention in 2025-26. Portland has developed a competitive core of young talent led by forwards Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara. Still, the Blazers' top-three defensive rating in that span might be tough to maintain. Opponents shot just 34% on 3s in those games, second lowest in the league, and that typically doesn't carry over. Denver, Miami and Washington gave up the lowest 3-point percentages in the 2023-24 second half. None ranked better than 14th in 2024-25. -- Pelton
23. Chicago Bulls
2024-25 record: 39-43
Previous rank: 20
Result: Eliminated in play-in tournament
2025 draft picks: No. 12, No. 45 (via SAC)
The Bulls have finished with the same record in consecutive years and have lost in the play-in tournament to the Heat in three straight years. But don't expect big changes in Chicago this offseason. The Bulls will look to re-sign Josh Giddey, who will be a restricted free agent, and hope to build off a strong final two months with their collection of young players around him, including last year's lottery pick, Matas Buzelis and the No. 12 pick in this year's draft. -- Collier
24. Phoenix Suns
2024-25 record: 36-46
Previous rank: 21
Result: Missed postseason
2025 draft picks: No. 29 (via CLE), No. 52 (via DEN)
Phoenix's thorough coaching search concluded with the hiring of 40-year-old Jordan Ott, a first-time head coach -- and the team's fourth in the past four years. Though Ott was critical to the Cavaliers' stellar 2024-25 season and is considered a bright young mind in the sport, he will have to figure out how to balance three ball-dominant guards after Kevin Durant was traded to Houston in a package centered on Jalen Green, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Green will be joining a team with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal already on the roster -- and we already saw how that trio worked with Durant, a better off-ball player than Green is. -- McMenamin
2024-25 record: 21-61
Previous rank: 27
Result: Missed postseason
2025 draft picks: No. 7, No. 23 (via IND)
Joe Dumars said he has spoken extensively to Zion Williamson about accountability and the responsibility that comes with being the face of the franchise. Availability is a part of that, too, as Williamson has played in 70 games only once in his five seasons. The Pels have the draft assets and controllable contracts to swing a significant trade. Will Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones return by the start of next season? With Dejounte Murray expected to be out until January, the Pels probably will be looking in the draft or free agency to add a lead guard and a big man. -- Wright
26. Toronto Raptors
2024-25 record: 30-52
Previous rank: 24
Result: Missed postseason
2025 draft picks: No. 9, No. 39 (via POR)
Over the past 18 months, the Raptors have completely reshaped their roster. But as OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have left to become part of elite teams in New York, Indiana and Houston, respectively, the question is whether Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and the rest of the Raptors on the roster can return the franchise to the top of the East. Or if Masai Ujiri and his front office will try to make another splash this summer. -- Bontemps
27. Brooklyn Nets
2024-25 record: 26-56
Previous rank: 25
Result: Missed postseason
2025 draft picks: No. 8, No. 19 (via MIL), No. 26 (via NYK), No. 27 (via HOU), No. 36
The Nets could move Cameron Johnson, a skilled two-way forward who'd seemingly fit with any contender, for additional draft capital in this cycle or a future one.
The other player they'll need to decide on is 23-year-old restricted free agent Cam Thomas, who averaged 24 points this past season as one of the league's most effortless scorers, but is still working to build out his playmaking and defensive skills.
Brooklyn would like to be involved in any future conversations involving Giannis Antetokounmpo should he become available. But with the chatter suggesting that he's staying put, so, too, might the Nets' assets -- for now. -- Herring
2024-25 record: 19-63
Previous rank: 28
Result: Missed postseason
2025 draft picks: No. 4, No. 33, No. 34 (via NO)
As uncomfortable as it is, the conversation has to be had: Is the franchise still clearly viewing 23-year-old LaMelo Ball as a cornerstone? This past season was the third straight in which he failed to appear in at least 50 games. He also logged career worsts in field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and effective field goal rate. Coach Charles Lee would certainly love to see his core together more often, as he got only six games with his starting five of Ball, Josh Green, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams this past season. -- Herring
29. Utah Jazz
2024-25 record: 17-65
Previous rank: 30
Result: Missed postseason
2025 draft picks: No. 5, No. 21 (MIN), No. 43 (via DAL), No. 53 (via LAC)
New president of basketball operations Austin Ainge was adamant that the Jazz, who landed the No. 5 pick after having the league's worst record last season, would not tank by manipulating minutes or using creative license with the injury report. That does not necessarily mean that winning will be Utah's priority next season.
The Jazz listened to offers for Lauri Markkanen before signing the one-time All-Star forward to a five-year, $238 million extension last summer. With Utah early in a rebuild, could the 28-year-old be had for the right priced deal in the trade market? The Jazz are expected to continue talking trade possibilities for veterans Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins. -- MacMahon
2024-25 record: 18-64
Previous rank: 29
Result: Missed postseason
2025 draft picks: No. 6, No. 18 (via MEM), No. 40 (via PHX)
Watching Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals gives the Wizards the blueprint for what a long and complete rebuild can look like. But an 18-win season with the second-worst record in the league last season didn't yield a top-three pick but rather the No. 6 pick.
GM Will Dawkins, who began his career in OKC, says the organization has building blocks in young players such as Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George. And they have the sixth and 18th picks in the first round. Depending on what the Wizards want to do, they have some veteran players to possibly trade in Jordan Poole, Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart. But Washington also could opt to keep some experienced players to help mentor their young talent, and also help them be a little more competitive to help stomach what could be another long season.
The Wizards have lost 67 and 64 games the past two seasons. -- Youngmisuk