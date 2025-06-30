Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Tre Jones has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

After spending his first four seasons in the league with the San Antonio Spurs, Jones was moved at the deadline to the Bulls in the De'Aaron Fox trade.

Jones made a strong first impression in his brief stint with Chicago, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 assists while shooting 57.2% from the field in 18 games with nine starts.

Jones, 25, is a pass-first point guard who is adept at protecting the ball and scoring efficiently.