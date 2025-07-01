Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN.

Hardaway had a strong season for the Detroit Pistons in the team's resurgent 2024-25 campaign and is now headed to Denver after the 2023 NBA champions finalized a deal with Mark Bartelstein of PrioritySports.

Last season, Hardaway started 77 games for the Detroit Pistons, averaging 11 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The 77 starts were the most in Hardaway's 12-year NBA career.

It's been a busy few days for the Nuggets, who ESPN sources say traded Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson on Monday and brought free agent Bruce Brown to the team.

On Tuesday, sources said the Nuggets acquired Jonas Valanciunas from the Sacramento Kings for Dario Saric.

Hardaway was acquired by the Pistons from the Dallas Mavericks, where he primarily served as the team's sixth man. The veteran was one of the additions last summer that helped spark an unprecedented 30-win turnaround for Detroit last season that resulted in a playoff berth.

The 33-year-old just finished the final year of a four-year, $75 million contract.