Tyrese Haliburton tells Pat McAfee how he was inspired by Kobe Bryant walking off after his Achilles injury. (0:53)

Why Tyrese Haliburton was thinking of Kobe after his Achilles injury (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

One of the New York Knicks' top villains was back in town Sunday night.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton attended WWE SummerSlam on Sunday. It took place at MetLife Stadium -- less than 10 miles away from Madison Square Garden, where Haliburton and the Pacers played just over two months ago in the Eastern Conference finals.

They eliminated the Knicks in six games; in the 2024 NBA playoffs, Indiana defeated New York in seven games in a second-round series.

Haliburton, who is recovering from surgery on his torn Achilles, sat ringside and when shown on the camera, received New York's welcome: boos. Haliburton encouraged the boos then yelled back: "I love you, too." After the event, he added another message to the fans.

Crutches in hand, he still found a way to deliver an assist while at SummerSlam. John Cena used one of Haliburton's crutches to hit Cody Rhodes during the main event.

Smh all you had to do was ask @JohnCena https://t.co/WMFwuSDPSK — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) August 4, 2025

Haliburton averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists and six rebounds against the Knicks, helping the Pacers make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. Indiana went to a decisive Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder but lost it as Haliburton tore his Achilles early in the game.

The two-time NBA All-Star is an avid WWE fan and has attended events in the past. He even faced off in the ring with Knicks star Jalen Brunson in June 2024.