WWE SummerSlam Night 2: Live results and analysis

SummerSlam Night 2 will feature the latest installment of the John Cena retirement tour when Cena puts his Undisputed WWE championship up for grabs against former titleholder Cody Rhodes. The event takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

There will also be four other title matches on Night 2 as Becky Lynch, Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio will all put their respective championships on the line; Naomi retained her title in the opening match of the card.

Lyra Valkyria challenges Lynch in a No Disqualification, No Countout last chance match for the women's Intercontinental belt. Sikoa will attempt to defend his United States championship against Jacob Fatu. And Intercontinental champion Mysterio faces AJ Styles in a singles match for the belt.

ESPN reporter Greg Wyshynski highlights the biggest moments and more from SummerSlam Night 2.