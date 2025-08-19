Check out a few of John Wall's top plays of his 11 seasons in the NBA. (1:54)

John Wall announced his NBA retirement with a social media video on Tuesday.

Wall spent 10 of his 13 professional seasons with the Washington Wizards, ranking in the franchise's top five for points, assists, steals and 3-point field goals, according to ESPN Research. He had a key role in one of the more prosperous eras of the Wizards this century, leading the franchise to the postseason in four of five seasons from 2013 to 2017.

Washington selected Wall at No. 1 overall in 2010 after he spent one season with the Kentucky Wildcats. He was part of head coach John Calipari's first recruiting class in 2009. The five-time NBA All-Star's last action in the league came during the 2022-23 campaign when he appeared in 34 games for the LA Clippers.

Congratulations poured in for Wall after his announcement, led by former Wizards teammate Bradley Beal and fellow Wildcat Karl-Anthony Towns.

Congratulations to my brother @JohnWall on retiring from the NBA. Family 4L and one of the most elite, dominant, and game-changing figures the league has ever seen. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and pushing me to be the best I can be. There is no BB without Dub! Thank... pic.twitter.com/RQkpkvNi0q — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 19, 2025

A Wildcat GOAT 💪🏽 Enjoy retirement brother! @JohnWall — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 19, 2025

Yooo @NBATV you gotta play all of @JohnWall best games of his career all day!!! That would be love for a legend 👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 19, 2025

One of our franchise all-time greats.

The definition of an era.

A lasting legacy.

A forever Wizard.



Congratulations on your retirement, @JohnWall 💙 pic.twitter.com/cdIqIw0WpT — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 19, 2025