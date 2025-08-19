        <
          Bradley Beal, Karl-Anthony Towns top reactions to John Wall's retirement

          Top plays of John Wall's 11 seasons in the NBA (1:54)

          Check out a few of John Wall's top plays of his 11 seasons in the NBA. (1:54)

          • ESPN staffAug 19, 2025, 06:08 PM

          John Wall announced his NBA retirement with a social media video on Tuesday.

          Wall spent 10 of his 13 professional seasons with the Washington Wizards, ranking in the franchise's top five for points, assists, steals and 3-point field goals, according to ESPN Research. He had a key role in one of the more prosperous eras of the Wizards this century, leading the franchise to the postseason in four of five seasons from 2013 to 2017.

          Washington selected Wall at No. 1 overall in 2010 after he spent one season with the Kentucky Wildcats. He was part of head coach John Calipari's first recruiting class in 2009. The five-time NBA All-Star's last action in the league came during the 2022-23 campaign when he appeared in 34 games for the LA Clippers.

          Congratulations poured in for Wall after his announcement, led by former Wizards teammate Bradley Beal and fellow Wildcat Karl-Anthony Towns.