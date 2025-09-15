Open Extended Reactions

Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The Spurs and Biyombo's agents at Wasserman reached agreement on a new contract for his 15th NBA season after Biyombo averaged 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 28 games last season.

Biyombo joined the Spurs in February and now returns as a reserve center behind Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet.

Biyombo has played for seven NBA teams since he was selected seventh overall in the 2011 NBA draft. He has averaged 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.5 minutes per game over 867 games (377 starts).