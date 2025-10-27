The opening week of the NBA season was rocked by Thursday's news of two federal investigations related to illegal sports betting and rigged poker games. The arrests of Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former player and assistant coach Damon Jones have sent shockwaves through the basketball world.

Many current players and coaches have chimed in, sharing their reaction to the news, how they've been impacted by the rise of sports betting and what could lie ahead for the league's expanding role in the space.

On the news of Thursday's arrests:

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat head coach:

"Terry is somebody who is very dear to all of us. He has had a real positive impact on our locker room, on staff and players alike. That includes last year when he wasn't in the rotation often times. So you send our thoughts and care for him as he goes through it."

Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers head coach and president of the coaches association:

"It's a shocking day. I reached out today to Chauncey to see how he was doing. He did not answer, but the coaches association, we support all of our coaches. So, reached out to him and his representatives and I'll just kind of leave it at that. But yeah, and this is a very serious situation. The irony I guess of it is from my perspective, yesterday was a day when our general counsel came down and read us all the regulations on gambling and warned our coaching staff, our players, our support staff, about all these different things. In terms of the details of the allegations, I don't know any of that, but it's a world that's a different world than it was a few years ago with the advent of legalized gambling. And I guess there's another aspect of this is unrelated to basketball, so I will not comment on that, but a shocking day, and we will see what happens as all the facts [are] collected."

J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons head coach:

"[Billups is] a friend of mine. I've known him since I was in the seventh grade. You know, I care about him immensely, and I hate to see what he's going through right now. As a friend, as a human, I'm here to support him and be there for him in any way that he needs me to be. And I know just how difficult this time is, and I think everyone needs to allow the due process to happen, and then obviously judgments can be made.

"But you feel for anybody who you've known that long, have a relationship with, [I] know his family well. So you know, I know he's going through it. I know it's a difficult time for him, but all of us as friends and coaches are there for him."

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors forward:

"I was shocked. I woke up to that news, and I had overslept for shoot around. So when I woke up I couldn't really check in on it. I got here, and they're like, 'Man, you see everything that happened?' I'm like, 'Ah, not quite.' I only knew about Terry. ... I wish everybody well. It's a tough moment for the individuals involved. It's a tough moment for the league."

On how sports betting has impacted players and coaches

JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers head coach:

"We've had two meetings on it already. It's obviously on the front of everyone's awareness given the last two years.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics forward and VP of the National Basketball Players Association:

"That whole world was introduced a couple years ago, and I don't think they took players into consideration -- especially with the energy, the behavior that goes around gambling and how that directly correlates with players. We don't benefit from any of the profits, but we've got to deal with a lot of the extra negativity and scrutiny behind all the gambling stuff. On top of that, it creates more integrity issues. I'm not sure what the answer is, but definitely something that people have to spend more time having conversations about. ...

"There's been little to no conversation around [protecting players]. "It's all about, 'How can we increase business and revenue?'"