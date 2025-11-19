Stephen A. Smith explains why he isn't worried about how LeBron James will fit in with the rest of the Lakers upon his return. (0:52)

LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star LeBron James will make his season debut against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, sources told ESPN, taking the court to begin a league-record 23rd season.

The 40-year-old James was sidelined for the first 14 games of the season with sciatica, a nerve issue that affected his lower back and down the right side of his body.

James returned to practice with the team Monday, joining his Lakers teammates for his first 5-on-5 action with them since L.A.'s first-round exit from the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves in April.

James' return comes after a rehabilitation assignment with the G League's South Bay Lakers last week while L.A. was on a five-game road trip and getting through back-to-back days of practice without experiencing any lingering soreness or pain.

James, already the NBA's all-time leading scorer, enters the season 50 games behind Boston Celtics great Robert Parish for the all-time lead in games played; 508 assists behind Jason Kidd for No. 3 on the all-time assists list; and one 3-pointer behind Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Reggie Miller for No. 6 on the all-time 3s list.