          Sources: Lakers' LeBron James to make season debut vs. Jazz

          Dave McMenamin
            Dave McMenamin
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Lakers and NBA reporter for ESPN.
            • Covered the Lakers and NBA for ESPNLosAngeles.com from 2009-14, the Cavaliers from 2014-18 for ESPN.com and the NBA for NBA.com from 2005-09.
          Shams Charania
            Shams Charania
            Senior NBA Insider
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.
          Nov 19, 2025, 01:46 AM

          LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star LeBron James will make his season debut against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, sources told ESPN, taking the court to begin a league-record 23rd season.

          The 40-year-old James was sidelined for the first 14 games of the season with sciatica, a nerve issue that affected his lower back and down the right side of his body.

          James returned to practice with the team Monday, joining his Lakers teammates for his first 5-on-5 action with them since L.A.'s first-round exit from the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves in April.

          James' return comes after a rehabilitation assignment with the G League's South Bay Lakers last week while L.A. was on a five-game road trip and getting through back-to-back days of practice without experiencing any lingering soreness or pain.

          James, already the NBA's all-time leading scorer, enters the season 50 games behind Boston Celtics great Robert Parish for the all-time lead in games played; 508 assists behind Jason Kidd for No. 3 on the all-time assists list; and one 3-pointer behind Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Reggie Miller for No. 6 on the all-time 3s list.