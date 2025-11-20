Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson was cleared to return to the court Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Williamson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Nov. 4 and missed eight games.

During the stretch that Williamson was out, the Pelicans lost six straight games. Coach Willie Green was fired Saturday after a 2-10 start.

Williamson went into Wednesday night averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game this season.

Pelicans forward Saddiq Bey (left ankle sprain) also was available to return against Denver. Guard Jordan Poole (left quad strain) missed his eighth straight game. Point guard Dejounte Murray remains out as he continues to make his way back from a ruptured right Achilles.