NBA players with the most points and no championships

After being drafted third overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2003, Carmelo Anthony quickly became one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA.

Anthony averaged 21 points as a rookie and finished second behind LeBron James in the race for the 2003-04 NBA Rookie of the Year.

The 6-foot-7 forward played his first eight seasons in Denver before being traded to the New York Knicks in 2011. Anthony went on to win the NBA scoring title in New York, averaging a league-best 28.7 points during the 2012-13 campaign.

Anthony would finish his 19-year NBA career with averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7% from the floor, 35.5% from 3-point range and 81.4% from the free throw line. The 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA performer was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

At the time of his retirement, Anthony was ninth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 28,289 points. His decorated basketball career included winning three Olympic gold medals with Team USA and an NCAA national championship at Syracuse. But Anthony never won an NBA title.

Here is a look at the NBA players with the most career points and no NBA championship:

