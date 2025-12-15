Bobby Marks details a five-team trade that would send Anthony Davis to Atlanta and Trae Young to the Kings. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA calendar hitting Dec.15 marks yet another significant date, as 82 free agents signed in the offseason are now eligible to be traded. (In total, 90% of the 436 players under contract do not have a trade restriction.)

To get a better sense of the 2025-26 trade market, we have broken down the players that still have a restriction and a team-by-team list of players eligible to be moved between now and the Feb. 4 deadline.

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

Additional trade restrictions

Not every trade-restricted player becomes eligible to be moved on Dec. 15. Here are the players who still will have some kind of restriction preventing them from being traded (or in some cases, being traded to specific teams) and an explanation on the different restrictions.

Trade restrictions glossary

Signing (SR): The majority of players that signed a contract in the offseason have a Dec. 15 trade restriction. The Jan. 15th restriction is for free agents that signed with their own team (with either bird or early bird rights) and a contract that is 120% greater than the previous season. For free agents like the Kings' Russell Westbrook that signed after Sept.15, the restriction is three months after they signed their contract. There is a group of 13 players, including the Lakers' Luka Doncic, that either signed an extension or had their contract renegotiated and have a six-month restriction from the date the contract was executed. The restriction is because the extension and remaining years left on the original contract exceeds three seasons and the percentage increase is more than 5%. The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signed a Designated Veteran Player Extension (better known as the super max) and cannot be traded until July.

One-year Bird rights (1YB): This restriction applies if a free agent signs a one-year contract and will have Bird rights with his current team when he becomes a free agent. A player can still be traded but must consent to the deal. If he does, the Bird rights do not transfer to his new team. The 2023 CBA introduced a new clause that players are now allowed to waive the one-year bird restriction in their contract. As part of signing his contract with Golden State, Jonathan Kuminga agreed to waive the clause.

Aggregate restriction (AR): A player that was acquired in a trade (other than a team using cap space) cannot be aggregated with another contract for a period of two months. However, if a player is traded on or before Dec. 16, the acquiring team can trade play by the deadline. There are no players that have an aggregate restriction.

Poison pill provision (PPP): For players still on their rookie deals before an extension kicks in, the NBA counts their fourth-year salary as outgoing money and the average of the extension amount and last year of their rookie contract as incoming money. One example: the Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. would count as $12.3 million in outgoing salary for the Warriors but $22.4 million for an acquiring team. There has not been a player traded since February 2008 that had a poison pill provision in his contract.

NTC (No trade clause): The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and Lakers' LeBron James are the only NBA players that have a "true" no trade clause. Both players were eligible to negotiate the clause in their contract because they played eight years in the NBA and four with the team signing with.

Declined rookie scale option (DRSO): A player drafted in the first-round and had their third year or fourth year team option declined is still eligible to be traded. However, for example: If the Magic traded Jett Howard, the maximum his new team can sign him to a starting salary in July is $7.3 million.

Roster breakdowns

The 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement introduced new trade rules.

Teams like the Celtics ($22.5 million), Jazz ($18.4 million), Heat ($16.8 million), Pistons ($14.1 million), Pelicans ($13.5 and $13 million), Wizards ($13.5 million), Hawks ($13.1 million) have large trade exceptions and can acquire a player without sending back salary because of it. A team that has hard capped themselves at either apron are not allowed to use the trade exception if it leaves them over.

Despite being over the first apron, Boston is allowed to use the exception because it was created after July 1. The Cavaliers created a trade exception in the previous season but are not allowed to use it because they are now over the second apron. The Mavericks have an $11 million trade exception but are not allowed to use it because they would exceed the second apron.

A team that did not use a signing exception this summer are allowed to acquire a player using the non-tax, biannual and room exception. Another rule to keep an eye on is that players that signed a veteran minimum exception, such as Chris Paul, can be traded without the acquiring team sending back salary.

Here is a breakdown showing what salaries a team can acquire in a trade.

Teams Traded Player Exception Reason Cleveland 100% and cannot aggregate contracts Second Apron New York, Dallas, Golden State

Minnesota, Boston 100% First Apron Toronto, Philadelphia, LA Lakers

Orlando, Houston, LA Clippers 100% Close to first apron Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver

Detroit, Indiana, Memphis, Miami

Milwaukee, New Orleans, OKC

Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento

San Antonio, Utah, Washington $0-$8.27M: 200% plus $250K

$8.27M-$33.1M: Outgoing plus $8.5M

$33.1M or more: 125% plus $250K Teams well below first apron

Three brackets based on

amount of outgoing salary Brooklyn Cap space team

Players who can be traded

Free agents: Trae Young ($46 million, Player 2026), Kristaps Porzingis ($30.7 million, UFA 2026), Luke Kennard ($11 million, UFA 2026) and Mouhamed Gueye ($2.2 million, Team 2026)

Note: Young has a 15% trade bonus of $394,440 that is included in his salary this season if traded. The contract of Gueye becomes guaranteed on Jan. 7.

Player Player option Team Team option RFA Restricted free agent UFA Unrestricted free agent

Rookie scale contracts: Zaccharie Risacher ($13.2 million, RFA 2028) and Asa Newell ($3.2 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Jalen Johnson ($30 million, UFA 2030), Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($15.1 million, UFA 2029) and Onyeka Okongwu ($15 million, UFA 2028)

Other contracts: Vit Krejci ($2.3 million, Team 2027), N'Faly Dante ($2 million, UFA 2027), Nikola Durisic ($1.3 million, Team 2027)

Note: The contracts of Krejci and Dante are partially protected. They are fully guaranteed if not waived by 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.

Free agents: Anfernee Simons ($27.7M, UFA 2026), Xavier Tillman ($2.5 million, UFA 2026), Jordan Walsh ($2.2 million, Team 2026), Neemias Queta ($2.3 million, Team 2026), Josh Minott ($2.3 million, Team 2026), Chris Boucher ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Note: The contract for Walsh is partially guaranteed. The contract is fully guaranteed if not waived by 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.

Rookie scale contracts: Baylor Scheierman ($2.6 million, RFA 2028), Hugo Gonzalez ($2.8 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Jayson Tatum ($54.1 million, Player 2029), Jaylen Brown ($53.1 million, UFA 2029), Derrick White ($28.1 million, UFA 2029), Sam Hauser ($10 million, UFA 2029), and Payton Pritchard ($7.2 million, UFA 2028)

Note: Brown and Tatum have a 15% trade bonus that is voided. White has a 15% trade bonus.

Other contracts: Luka Garza ($2.5 million, UFA 2027)

Free agents: Ziaire Williams ($6.25 million, Team 2026), Day'Ron Sharpe ($6.25 million, Team 2026), Haywood Highsmith ($5.6 million, UFA 2026), Jalen Wilson ($2.2 million, RFA 2026) and Tyrese Martin ($2.2 million, RFA 2026)

Note: The Wilson and Martin contracts are partially guaranteed and become fully protected if not waived by 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.

Rookie scale contracts: Noah Clowney ($3.4 million, RFA 2027), Danny Wolf ($2.8 million, RFA 2029), Egor Demin ($6.9 million, RFA 2029), Nolan Traore ($3.8 million, RFA 2029), Ben Saraf ($2.9 million, RFA 2029) and Drake Powell ($3.4 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Michael Porter Jr. ($38.3 million, UFA 2027), Nic Claxton ($25.4 million, UFA 2028) and Terance Mann ($15.5M, UFA 2028)

Note: Claxton has $784,088 in unlikely bonuses.

Free agents: Collin Sexton ($19 million, UFA 2026), Pat Connaughton ($9.4 million, UFA 2026) and Mason Plumlee ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Brandon Miller ($11.9 million, RFA 2027), Tidjane Salaun ($7.9 million, RFA 2028), Liam McNeeley ($2.8 million, RFA 2029 and Kon Knueppel ($10 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: LaMelo Ball ($37.9 million, UFA 2029), Miles Bridges ($25 million, UFA 2027), Grant Williams ($13.7 million, UFA 2027) and Josh Green ($13.7 million, UFA 2027)

Other contracts: Ryan Kalkbrenner ($2.2 million, Team 2028), Sion James ($2.2 million, Team 2028) and Moussa Diabate ($2.3 million, UFA 2027)

Note: The Diabate contract is partially guaranteed and is fully protected if not waived prior to Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. ET.

Free agents: Nikola Vucevic ($21.5 million, UFA 2026), Zach Collins ($18.1 million, UFA 2026), Kevin Huerter ($18 million, UFA 2026), Coby White ($12.9 million, UFA 2026), Ayo Dosunmu ($7.5 million, UFA 2026), Jevon Carter ($6.8 million, UFA 2026), Dalen Terry ($5.4 million, RFA 2026) and Julian Phillips ($2.2 million, Team 2026)

Note: White has a $1.3 million unlikely bonus and Okoro has a $1.6 million unlikely bonus.

Rookie scale contracts: Matas Buzelis ($5.5 million, RFA 2028) and Noah Essengue ($5.4 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Patrick Williams ($18 million, Player 2028), Isaac Okoro ($11 million, UFA 2027), Jalen Smith ($9 million, UFA 2027) and Tre Jones ($8 million, Team 2027)

Free agents: Lonzo Ball ($10 million, Team 2026) Dean Wade ($6.6 million, UFA 2026), Larry Nance Jr. ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Craig Porter Jr. ($2.2 million, Team 2026)

Note: The contracts for Wade and Porter Jr. are partially guaranteed. They become protected if not waived by 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.

Rookie scale contracts: Jaylon Tyson ($3.5 million, RFA 2028)

Sizable contracts: Donovan Mitchell ($46.4 million, Player 2027), Darius Garland ($39.5 million, UFA 2028), Evan Mobley ($46.4 million, UFA 2030), De'Andre Hunter ($23.3 million, UFA 2027), Jarrett Allen ($20 million, UFA 2029), Max Strus ($15.9 million, UFA 2027)

Note: Hunter has $1.25 million in unlikely bonuses.

Other contracts: Tyrese Proctor ($1.2 million, Team 2028)

Free agents: D'Angelo Russell ($5.7 million, Player 2026), Dwight Powell ($4 million, UFA 2026), Brandon Williams ($2.3 million, UFA 2026) and Dante Exum ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Note: The Williams contract is partially guaranteed. It becomes fully protected if not waived prior to 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.

Rookie scale contracts: Dereck Lively II ($5.3 million, RFA 2027), Cooper Flagg ($13.3 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Anthony Davis ($54.1 million, Player 2027), Kyrie Irving ($36.6 million, Player 2027), Klay Thompson ($16.7 million, UFA 2027), Daniel Gafford ($14.7 million, UFA 2029), Caleb Martin ($9.6 million, Player 2027), Naji Marshall ($9 million, UFA 2027), Max Christie ($7.7 million, Player 2027), Jaden Hardy ($6 million, Team 2027)

Note: Marshall, Irving and Thompson have a trade bonus. Martin has a $1.3 million unlikely bonus.

Free agents: Peyton Watson ($4.4 million, RFA 2026), Tim Hardaway Jr. ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Bruce Brown ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Jalen Pickett ($2.2 million, Team 2026) and Hunter Tyson ($2.2 million, Team 2026)

Off the board: Nikola Jokic ($55.2 million, Player 2027)

Rookie scale contracts: DaRon Holmes II ($3.2 million, RFA 2028) and Julian Strawther ($2.7 million, RFA 2027)

Sizable contracts: Jamal Murray ($46.4 million, UFA 2029), Aaron Gordon ($22.8 million, Player 2028), Zeke Naji ($8.2 million, Player 2027), Cameron Johnson ($21.1 million, UFA 2027), Jonas Valanciunas ($10.4 million, UFA 2027)

Note: Gordon has $1.2 million in unlikely bonuses. He also has a trade bonus.

Free agents: Tobias Harris ($26.6 million, UFA 2026), Jaden Ivey ($10.1 million, RFA 2026), Jalen Duren ($6.5 million, RFA 2026), Javonte Green ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Note: The contract of Green is partially protected and becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.

Rookie scale contracts: Ausar Thompson ($8.8 million, RFA 2027), Ron Holland II ($8.7 million, RFA 2028), Marcus Sasser ($2.9 million, RFA 2027)

Sizable contracts: Cade Cunningham ($46.4 million, UFA 2030), Duncan Robinson ($15.3 million, UFA 2028), Isaiah Stewart ($15 million, Team 2027) and Caris LeVert ($14.1 million, UFA 2027)

Note: Stewart has a $1 million unlikely bonus.

Other contracts: Bobi Klintman ($2 million, Team 2027) and Chaz Lanier ($1.3 million, Team 2028)

Free agents: Draymond Green ($25.9 million, Player 2026), Trayce Jackson-Davis ($2.2 million, Team 2026), Gui Santos ($2.2 million, UFA 2026), Quinten Post ($1.9 million, RFA 2026)

Note: Green has a 15% trade bonus.

Off the board: Stephen Curry ($59.6 million, UFA 2027)

Rookie scale contracts: Brandin Podziemski ($3.7 million, RFA 2027)

Sizable contracts: Jimmy Butler ($59.6 million, UFA 2027), Moses Moody ($11.6 million, UFA 2028), Buddy Hield ($9.2 million, Player 2027)

Note: Moody has $462,963 in unlikely bonuses.

Other contracts: Will Richard ($1.3 million, Team 2028)

Free agents: Tari Eason ($5.7 million, RFA 2026), Jeff Green ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Josh Okogie ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Reed Sheppard ($10.6 million, RFA 2028), Amen Thompson ($9.7 million, RFA 2027)

Sizable contracts: Kevin Durant ($54.7 million, Player 2027), Alperen Sengun ($33.9 million, Player 2029) Steven Adams ($14.1 million, UFA 2028) and Clint Capela ($6.7 million, UFA 2028)

Free agents: Benedict Mathurin ($9.2 million, RFA 2026), Tony Bradley ($2.9 million, UFA 2026)

Note: The contract of Bradley becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster past 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.

Rookie scale contracts: Jarace Walker ($6.7 million, RFA 2027), Ben Sheppard ($2.8 million, RFA 2027)

Sizable contracts: Tyrese Haliburton ($45.6 million, UFA 2029), Pascal Siakam ($45.6 million, UFA 2028), Andrew Nembhard ($18.1 million, UFA 2028), Obi Toppin ($14 million, UFA 2028), TJ McConnell ($10.2 million, UFA 2029)

Note: Toppin has $520K in unlikely bonuses. Haliburton has a 15% trade bonus that becomes voided.

Other contracts: Kam Jones ($1.3 million, Team 2029), Johnny Furphy ($1.9 million, Team 2027), Jay Huff ($2.3 million, Team 2027)

Free agents: John Collins ($26.6 million, UFA 2026), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($16 million, Team 2026), Brook Lopez ($8.8 million, Team 2026) and Bradley Beal ($5.3 million, Player 2026), Chris Paul ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Note: Beal has a 15% trade bonus.

Rookie scale contracts: Kobe Brown ($2.7 million, RFA 2027) and Yanic Konan-Niederhauser ($2.7 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Kawhi Leonard ($50 million, UFA 2027), Ivica Zubac ($18.1 million, UFA 2028), Derrick Jones Jr. ($10 million, UFA 2027), Kris Dunn ($5.2 million, UFA 2027)

Note: Leonard, Zubac and Jones have a trade bonus.

Other contracts: Cam Christie ($2 million, Player 2027)

Free agents: Rui Hachimura ($18.3 million, UFA 2026), Austin Reaves ($13.9 million, Player 2026), Gabe Vincent ($11.5 million, UFA 2026), Maxi Kleber ($11 million, UFA 2026), Deandre Ayton ($8.75 million, Player 2026), Marcus Smart ($5.1 million, UFA 2026) and Jaxson Hayes ($3.5 million, UFA 2026)

Note: Reaves has a $2.1 million trade bonus.

Off the board: LeBron James ($52.6 million, UFA 2026, no trade clause)

Note: James has a $1.5 million trade bonus.

Rookie scale contracts: Dalton Knecht ($4 million, RFA 2028)

Sizable contracts: Jarred Vanderbilt ($11.6 million, Player 2027) and Jake LaRavia ($6 million, UFA 2027)

Other contracts: Bronny James ($1.9 million, Team 2027). Adou Thiero ($1.2 million, Team 2027)

Free agents: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($21.6 million, Player 2026), Vince Williams Jr. ($2.3 million, Team 2026), Jock Landale ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), GG Jackson ($2.2 million, Team 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Zach Edey ($6 million, RFA 2028) and Cedric Coward ($5.7 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Ja Morant ($39.5 million, UFA 2028), Brandon Clarke ($12.5 million, UFA 2027), Ty Jerome ($8.8 million, Player 2027), John Konchar ($6.2 million, UFA 2027)

Note: Clarke has $500K in unlikely bonuses.

Other contracts: Scotty Pippen Jr. ($2.3 million, Team 2027), Cam Spencer ($2.5 million, Team 2028), Jaylen Wells ($2 million, Team 2027)

Free agents: Andrew Wiggins ($28.2 million, Player 2026), Terry Rozier ($26.6 million, UFA 2026), Norman Powell ($20.5 million, UFA 2026), Simone Fontecchio ($8.3 million, UFA 2026) and Keshad Johnson ($1.9 million, RFA 2026)

Note: Rozier's contract is partially guaranteed.

Rookie scale contracts: Kel'el Ware ($4.4 million, RFA 2028), Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($3.9 million, RFA 2027), Kasparas Jakucionis ($3.7 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Bam Adebayo ($37.1 million, UFA 2029), Tyler Herro ($31 million, UFA 2027)

Note: Herro has $2.5 million in unlikely bonuses.

Other contracts: Dru Smith ($2.4 million, UFA 2028), Pelle Larsson ($1.9 million, Team 2026)

Free agents: Gary Harris ($3.6 million, Player 2026), Kevin Porter Jr. ($5.1 million, Player 2026), Gary Trent Jr. ($3.6 million, Player 2026), Cole Anthony ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Amir Coffey ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Thanasis Antetokounmpo ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Andre Jackson Jr. ($2.2 million, Team 2026)

Sizable contracts: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($54.1 million, Player 2027), Myles Turner ($25.3 million Player 2028), Kyle Kuzma ($21.8 million, UFA 2027), Bobby Portis ($13.5 million, Player 2028)

Note: Kuzma has a $2.4 million unlikely bonus. Giannis has a trade bonus.

Free agents: Mike Conley ($10.7 million, UFA 2026), Jaylen Clark ($2.2 million, UFA 2026), Bones Hyland ($2.3 million, UFA 2026) and Leonard Miller ($2.2 million, Team 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Rob Dillingham ($6.6 million, RFA 2028), Terrence Shannon Jr. ($2.7 million, RFA 2028), Joan Beringer ($4.2 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Anthony Edwards ($45.5 million, UFA 2029), Rudy Gobert ($35 million, Player 2027), Julius Randle ($30.8 million, Player 2027), Jaden McDaniels ($24.9 million, UFA 2029), Donte DiVincenzo ($11.9 million, UFA 2027)

Note: Edwards and Gobert have a trade bonus. DiVincenzo ($750K) and McDaniels ($931K) have unlikely bonuses.

Free agents: Kevon Looney ($8 million, Team 2026), Jose Alvarado ($4.5 million, Player 2026) and Karlo Matkovic ($2 million, Team 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Jordan Hawkins ($4.7 million, Team 2026), Yves Missi ($3.4 million, RFA 2028), Jeremiah Fears ($7.5 million, RFA 2029), Derik Queen ($5.2 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Zion Williamson ($39.5 million, UFA 2028), Dejounte Murray ($30.8 million, Player 2027), Trey Murphy III ($25 million, UFA 2029), Jordan Poole ($31.8 million, UFA 2027), Saddiq Bey ($6.2 million, UFA 2027)

Note: Murray ($2.2 million), Bey ($333K) and Poole ($4.25 million) have unlikely bonuses.

Other contracts: Micah Peavy ($1.3 million, RFA 2029)

Free agents: Mitchell Robinson ($12.9 million, UFA 2026), Guerschon Yabusele ($5.5 million, Player 2026), Jordan Clarkson ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Mohamed Diawara ($1.3 million, RFA 2026) and Ariel Hukporti ($1.95 million, RFA 2026)

Off the board: Jalen Brunson ($34.9 million, Player 2028)

Rookie scale contracts: Pacome Dadiet ($2.8 million, RFA 2028)

Sizable contracts: Karl-Anthony Towns ($53.1 million, Player 2027), OG Anunoby ($39.6 million, Player 2028), Josh Hart ($19.5 million, Team 2027), Deuce McBride ($4.3 million, UFA 2027)

Note: Anunoby and Brunson have a trade bonus.

Other contracts: Tyler Kolek ($2.1 million, Team 2027)

Free agents: Ousmane Dieng ($6.7 million, RFA 2026), Isaiah Hartenstein ($28.5 million, Team 2026), Lu Dort ($17.7 million, Team 2026), Kenrich Williams ($7.2 million, Team 2026)

Note: Dort has $500K in unlikely bonuses.

Rookie scale contracts: Cason Wallace ($5.8 million, RFA 2027), Nikola Topic ($5.2 million, RFA 2028), Thomas Sorber ($4.7 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Alex Caruso ($18.1 million, UFA 2029), Isaiah Joe ($12.4 million, Team 2027), Aaron Wiggins ($9.7 million, Team 2028)

Other contracts: Ajay Mitchell ($3 million, Team 2027)

Free agents: Jett Howard ($5.5 million, UFA 2026) and Tyus Jones ($7 million, UFA 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Anthony Black ($7.9 million, RFA 2027), Tristan da Silva ($3.8 million, RFA 2028), Jase Richardson ($2.9 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Franz Wagner ($38.7 million, UFA 2030), Desmond Bane ($36.7 million, UFA 2029), Jalen Suggs ($35 million, UFA 2030), Jonathan Isaac ($15 million, UFA 2029), Wendell Carter Jr. ($10.9 million, Team 2028), Goga Bitadze ($8.3 million, UFA 2027)

Note: Bane has $1.2 million in unlikely bonuses.

Other contracts: Noah Penda ($1.3 million, Team 2028)

Free agents: Kelly Oubre Jr. ($8.4 million, UFA 2026), Andre Drummond ($5 million, UFA 2026), Trendon Watford ($2.5 million, Team 2026), Eric Gordon ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Jared McCain ($4.2 million, RFA 2028), VJ Edgecombe ($11.1 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Joel Embiid ($55.2 million, Player 2028), Paul George ($51.7 million, Player 2027), Tyrese Maxey ($37.9 million, UFA 2029)

Note: George has a 15% trade bonus.

Other contracts: Adem Bona ($2 million, Team 2027), Johni Broome ($1.2 million, Team 2028) Justin Edwards ($2 million, Team 2027)

Free agents: Mark Williams ($6.3 million, RFA 2026), Nick Richards ($5 million, UFA 2026), Nigel Hayes ($2.3 million, RFA 2026), Jordan Goodwin ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Note: The contract of Goodwin is fully guaranteed if not waived by 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.

Rookie scale contracts: Ryan Dunn ($2.7 million, RFA 2028) and Khaman Maluach ($6 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Jalen Green ($33.6 million, Player 2027), Dillon Brooks ($21.1 million, UFA 2027), Grayson Allen ($16.9 million, Player 2027), Royce O'Neale ($10.1 million, UFA 2028)

Note: Brooks has $1 million and O'Neale $500K in unlikely bonuses.

Other contracts: Oso Ighodaro ($1.9 million, Team 2027) and Rasheer Fleming ($1.3 million, Team 2028)

Free agents: Robert Williams III ($13.3 million, UFA 2026), Matisse Thybulle ($11.5 million, UFA 2026), Blake Wesley ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Duop Reath ($2.2 million, RFA 2026), Rayan Rupert ($2.2 million, RFA 2026)

Note: Williams has $1.7 million in unlikely bonuses. Thybulle has a trade bonus.

Rookie scale contracts: Scoot Henderson ($10.7 million, UFA 2027), Donovan Clingan ($7.2 million, RFA 2028), Kris Murray ($3.1 million, RFA 2027), Yang Hansen ($4.4 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Jrue Holiday ($32.4 million, Player 2027), Jerami Grant ($32 million, Player 2027), Deni Avdija ($14.4 million, UFA 2028)

Free agents: Zach LaVine ($47.5 million, Player 2026), Dario Saric ($5.4 million, UFA 2026), Doug McDermott ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Keon Ellis ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Devin Carter ($4.9 million, RFA 2028), Nique Clifford ($4.9 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Domantas Sabonis ($43.6 million, UFA 2028), DeMar DeRozan ($24.6 million, UFA 2027), Malik Monk ($18.8 million, Player 2027), Dennis Schroder ($14.1 million, UFA 2028)

Note: DeRozan ($1 million) and Sabonis ($2.6 million) have unlikely bonuses.

Other contracts: Maxime Raynaud ($1.2 million, Team 2027)

Free agents: Jeremy Sochan ($7.1 million, RFA 2026), Harrison Barnes ($19 million, UFA 2026), Kelly Olynyk ($13.5 million, UFA 2026), Julian Champagnie ($3 million, Team 2026), Jordan McLaughlin ($2.3 million, UFA 2026) and Lindy Waters ($2.3M, UFA 2026)

Off the board: Victor Wembanyama ($13.4 million, RFA 2027)

Rookie scale contracts: Stephon Castle ($9.6 million, RFA 2028), Dylan Harper ($12.4 million, RFA 2029) and Carter Bryant ($4.9 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Devin Vassell ($27 million, UFA 2029), Keldon Johnson ($17.5 million, UFA 2027), Luke Kornet ($11 million, UFA 2029)

Note: Vassell ($2.2 million) and Johnson ($1.5 million) have unlikely bonuses.

Free agents: Ochai Agbaji ($6.4 million, RFA 2026), Garrett Temple ($2.3 million, UFA 2026), Jonathan Mogbo ($1.9 million, Team 2026), Jamal Shead ($1.5 million, Team 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Gradey Dick ($5 million, RFA 2026), Ja'Kobe Walter ($3.6 million, RFA 2028), Collin Murray-Boyles ($6.3 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Scottie Barnes ($38.7 million, UFA 2030), Brandon Ingram ($38.1 million, UFA 2028), Immanuel Quickley ($32.5 million, UFA 2028), RJ Barrett ($27.7 million, UFA 2027)

Note: Barnes has a trade bonus that is voided if moved. Barrett ($3.3 million), Poeltl ($500K) and Quickley ($2.5 million) have unlikely bonuses.

Other contracts: Sandro Mamukelashvili ($2.5 million, UFA 2027), Jamison Battle ($2 million, UFA 2027)

Free agents: Walker Kessler ($4.9 million, RFA 2026), Jusuf Nurkic ($19.4 million, UFA 2026), Georges Niang ($8.2 million, UFA 2026) Kevin Love ($4.2 million, UFA 2026)

Rookie scale contracts: Taylor Hendricks ($6.1 million, RFA 2027), Cody Williams ($5.7 million, RFA 2028), Keyonte George ($4.3 million, RFA 2027), Brice Sensabaugh ($2.7 million, RFA 2027), Isaiah Collier ($2.7 million, RFA 2028), Ace Bailey ($9.1 million, RFA 2029), Walter Clayton Jr. ($3.9 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Lauri Markkanen ($46.4 million, UFA 2029), Kyle Anderson ($9.2 million, UFA 2027)

Other contracts: Svi Mykhailiuk ($3.7 million, UFA 2028), Kyle Filipowski ($3.0 million, Team 2027)

Free agents: Khris Middleton ($33.3 million, UFA 2026), CJ McCollum ($30.7 million, UFA 2026), Malaki Branham ($4.9 million, RFA 2026), Marvin Bagley III ($2.3 million, UFA 2026) and Anthony Gill ($2.3 million, UFA 2026)

Note: Middleton has $3.2 million in unlikely bonuses.

Rookie scale contracts: Alex Sarr ($11.8 million, RFA 2028), Bilal Coulibaly ($7.3 million, RFA 2027), Bub Carrington ($4.7 million, RFA 2028), Cam Whitmore ($3.5 million, RFA 202), AJ Johnson ($3.1 million, RFA 2028), Kyshawn George ($3 million, RFA 2028), Dillon Jones ($2.8 million, RFA 2027), Tre Johnson ($8.2 million, RFA 2029), Will Riley ($3.5 million, RFA 2029)

Sizable contracts: Corey Kispert ($14 million, UFA 2029)

Other contracts: Justin Champagnie ($2.3 million, UFA 2028)

Note: The Champagnie contract becomes guaranteed if on the roster after 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 7.