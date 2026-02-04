Sources: 76ers deal Jared McCain to Thunder for 4 draft picks

Shams Charania gives details of the 76ers' trade of Jared McCain to the Thunder. (0:49)

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

One of the second-round picks heading to the Sixers is for 2027 (most favorable of picks via OKC/Houston/Indiana/Miami) and two are for 2028 (via OKC, Milwaukee), sources told ESPN.

McCain, the 16th overall pick in the 2024 draft, joins the reigning NBA champions after averaging 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 38.5% shooting in 16.8 minutes per game for the Sixers this season.

He made his season debut on Nov. 4 after suffering a torn ligament in his right (shooting) thumb during a workout just prior to the Sixers' season-opening media day. McCain, 21, missed most of his rookie season after having season-ending surgery for a torn meniscus in December 2024.

For the 76ers, the trade allows them to receive assets, clear space in the glut of guards and give them flexibility to bring Quentin Grimes back in free agency. It also allows them to convert two-way Dominick Barlow.

The trade comes on the heels of Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffering an abdominal strain during Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. He will be reevaluated following the All-Star break.