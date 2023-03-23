Angus Glover has signed a new two-year deal to return to the Sydney Kings, sources told ESPN.

Glover and the Kings began negotiations immediately after the team won the 2023 NBL title, and quickly agreed to terms on a new deal through the 2024-25 season. Both seasons are guaranteed, sources said.

Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Glover was among the Kings' most consistent players over the 2023 Championship Series against the New Zealand Breakers, coming up particularly big in the deciding Game 5, where he finished with 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The 6'4 shooting guard averaged a career-high 7.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the 2022-23 regular season and playoffs, shooting 43.2 percent from downtown on 2.8 attempts a game.

Glover, 24, began his NBL career in 2016 with his hometown Illawarra Hawks, before joining the Kings in 2020. He played a key role off the bench for the Kings' back-to-back championship-winning campaigns over the past two seasons under head coach Chase Buford.

There was an expectation that, after his extremely impressive postseason, Glover could emerge as one of the most sought-after players going into the official opening of NBL Free Agency on March 30, but the Kings were swift in beginning talks with the fan favourite to return.

The re-signing of Glover comes just days after the Kings signed Jaylin Galloway to a three-year extension through the 2025-26 season.

Entering the 2023 NBL Free Agency, the Kings have Glover, Galloway, Shaun Bruce, Jordan Hunter, and Dejan Vasiljevic signed.

NBL teams must have options confirmed by 12pm on March 27, before NBL Free Agency officially opens at 9am on March 30.