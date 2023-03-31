Sources: Pinder agrees to join Perth Wildcats

Keanu Pinder has agreed to a two-year deal with the Perth Wildcats, sources told ESPN.

Pinder, a native of Perth who was widely regarded as one of the best available NBL free agents, will join the Wildcats after back-to-back breakout seasons with the Cairns Taipans.

Pinder, 27, is coming off two straight NBL Most Improved Player awards, emerging as an MVP candidate over the course of his 2022-23 season with the Taipans. He averaged 17 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, and was named to the All-NBL Second Team.

The Wildcats were coming off the news that Luke Travers would not return to the team, leaving them bare in the frontcourt. Danny Mills, the Wildcats' General Manager of Basketball Operations, responded with the signing of Pinder, who gives them the NBL's second-leading rebounder from the previous season, and a versatile defensive presence in the frontcourt; two issues they struggled with over the 2022-23 campaign.

The versatile 6'11 big-man is currently playing with Spain's Fuenlabrada in the Liga ACB, averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in one of the best leagues in the world.

The Wildcats are coming off a second straight season without a finals appearance, but the acquisition of one of the most productive local players in the NBL puts them in a good position to end their miniature drought.

Pinder is the son of Kendal 'Tiny' Pinder, who won two championships with the Wildcats (1990, 1991) over the course of his time with the team.