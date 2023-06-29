Dejan Vasiljevic opts out of his Sydney Kings' contract

Australian guard Dejan Vasiljevic has exercised the NBA and Europe out in his contract with the Sydney Kings, sources told ESPN, bringing an end to his time with the two-time defending NBL champions.

Vasiljevic had a June 30 deadline to exercise his out with the Kings ahead of the 2023-24 NBL season, sources said, and officially informed the team on Wednesday of his decision to do so.

Vasiljevic had signed a three-year deal with the Kings in the 2022 offseason, with a mutual option on the third year.

The 6'3 combo guard has been a member of the Kings since 2020, playing his first three professional seasons with the team. Since arriving in Sydney, Vasiljevic has been a regular starter, playing a primary role in the Kings' back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

The Kings entered this offseason with an expectation that Vasiljevic would likely depart to pursue opportunities outside of Australia, sources said.

If a deal in the NBA or Europe doesn't eventuate, the Kings will have right of first refusal if Vasiljevic has a desire to return to the NBL for the 2023-24 season, sources said.

Over the 2022-23 season with the Kings, Vasiljevic averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from downtown.

The 26-year-old was a member of multiple junior Australian national teams before attending the University of Miami. Over the course of his professional career, Vasiljevic has had multiple appearances for the Australian Boomers; most recently in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Vasiljevic will play for the Washington Wizards at the 2023 NBA Summer League, sources said.

The Kings' offseason has been largely successful, with the team retaining its bench core from the 2023 championship campaign, while adding D.J. Hogg, Jonah Bolden, and Alex Toohey (Next Star). The Kings also named a new head coach earlier this month, with former Houston Rockets assistant Mahmoud Abdelfattah joining the team.

Vasiljevic's departure leaves the Kings with three roster spots to fill: one local player and two imports.