The Sydney Kings overcame a horror first half to assert their authority over the Cairns Taipans and score an 81-75 NBL road victory.

Despite starting NBL25 as raging championship favourites, Sydney limped into the FIBA international break at 7-6, then were completely outworked by the Taipans in the first half at Cairns Convention Centre.

The Taipans might have shot horribly going into half-time at 32 per cent - including 4-of-20 from downtown - but they were narrowly leading 42-41 on the back of winning all effort areas.

Cairns dominated the Kings on rebounds 33 to 16 in the first half, including 14 offensive rebounds to two, and had 13 second chance points to zero as a result.

Coach Brian Goorjian tried Shaun Bruce in the starting line-up to ease the ball-handling pressure on Jaylen Adams, but Sydney were outscored by 15 points in his 10 minutes.

Next Star Alex Toohey played just two minutes, during which Sydney were outscored by nine.

However, Sydney came out to score the first eight points of the second half, with superstars Adams and Cam Oliver instrumental.

They could still never quite put the Taipans away despite remaining in the lead the rest of the way.

Even in the dying seconds the Kings were only up three when Tyler Robertson came on for Sydney and turned it over.

It went to Taran Armstrong, who missed the open dunk for Cairns, which allowed Sydney to secure the win and improve to 8-6 ahead of playing Melbourne United on Sunday.

Oliver finished with 26 points and nine rebounds on his old home floor, with former MVP Adams adding 22 points, seven boards and six assists, and another ex-MVP, Xavier Cooks ending with 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

The Taipans fought hard but 28 per cent shooting and 8-of-37 from long-range cost them despite attempting 21 extra shots.

Cairns have lost nine straight at 3-10.

Armstrong was tremendous for 28 points. Sam Waardenburg had 15 points and 10 rebounds before going off injured early in the final quarter.

Gun scorer Rob Edwards had a tough night with 10 points on 4-of-19 shooting.