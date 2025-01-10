JackJumpers beat 36ers in last-second overtime thriller

The Tasmania JackJumpers stun the Adelaide 36ers in overtime thanks to a winning bucket from Milton Doyle as time expired. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Milton Doyle's tip-in with 0.2 seconds left in overtime has delivered Tasmania a dramatic 104-103 NBL win over Adelaide.

With the 36ers up by one point late in the heart-stopping extension at Hobart's MyState Bank Arena on Friday night, Doyle's baseline inbound pass found Majok Deng, whose baseline jumper rattled out.

Doyle missed his first tip-in attempt before leaping ahead and tapping the ball in for a stunning victory.

The 36ers had led by seven points with 1:09 remaining in regulation before the JackJumpers finished with a flurry to force overtime.

Kendric Davies of Adelaide 36ers drives forward Linda Higginson/Getty Images

Ian Hummer's deuce reduced the gap to five points, then Deng slammed a spectacular alley-oop from Crawford's lob with 25 seconds left.

Adelaide just needed to hold onto possession but a horrible backcourt turnover from Lat Mayen landed in the lap of Deng, whose three-pointer tied the scores 95-95, before Sixers import Montrezl Harrell missed a tough go-ahead shot over Deng with five seconds on the clock.

Deng (26 points) and Doyle (22) were the heroes for the JackJumpers, who weathered a 31-11 second-quarter battering and a career-best haul from the 36ers' brilliant Kendric Davis (39 points), who was supported by Isaac Humphries (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Harrell (19, nine).

Big Humphries took advantage of Tasmania's lack of size in the absence of Will Magnay (fractured toe) and Sean MacDonald - who suffered a season-ending foot injury - to rack up 11 first-quarter points and four offensive rebounds.

But at the other end, little-known JackJumpers development guard Nick Stoddart, surprisingly given the starting nod ahead of Crawford, had the quarter of his life, hitting 3-of-3 from downtown to give Tasmania a 30-22 quarter-time lead.

The Sixers' response was emphatic.

Davis and Harrell paced an 11-0 burst in an overall 18-3 run to turn Adelaide's 25-34 deficit into a 43-37 lead, before the visitors closed the half with 8-of-12 free throws to Tasmania's donuts and motored ahead 55-41.

The Jackies missed 19 of 23 shots for the term before Deng and Crawford helped the hosts rediscover their radar to close the gap to 74-65 at three-quarter-time.

Captain Dejan Vasiljevic started the fourth term with a triple to give Adelaide a 12-point cushion before Tasmania charged to the finish line.