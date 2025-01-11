Hawks blast Breakers early to maintain NBL pace

Trey Kell drops a dominant 31 points on the Breakers as Illawarra comfortably handle their business at home. (1:41)

Trey Kell comes up huge for the Hawks (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Trey Kell's hot start had Illawarra on track to set NBL records, before the Hawks cooled and settled for a 108-100 defeat of the New Zealand Breakers.

The hosts scored a 40-minute club record 69 first-half points on Saturday, Kell (31 points) with 24 of them as they blasted the out-of-sorts Breakers in Wollongong.

With the all-time NBL high score of 130 points in their sights, the Hawks were slowed by some improved Breakers defence and game management in what de-escalated to a routine win.

Sam Mennenga (24 points) showed heart in the second half as the Breakers almost halved a 24-point deficit, before the hosts again shot clear.

But Breakers guard Matthew Mooney (33 points, eight assists) then hit a series of late triples to flatter the visitors.

The Hawks improved to a league-leading 15-7, while the Breakers (8-14) sit second last and three wins outside the cut-off line for the play-in tournament. Mark Kolbe Photography/Getty Images

Darius Days (22 points, six rebounds) was a helpful sidekick, while Tyler Harvey (19 points on five-of-eight shooting) took up the slack when Kell cooled in the second half.

The Hawks improved to a league-leading 15-7, while the Breakers (8-14) sit second last and three wins outside the cut-off line for the play-in tournament.

"We found ways to win and lose games all types of ways this season," Hawks coach Justin Tatum said.

"The one way we haven't was trying to dominate for 40 minutes, and we tried our best to do that tonight.

"We could have finished better, but the way we started and kept our foot on the peddle was pretty good."

The Breakers' Next Star, Mexican 17-year-old Karim Lopez (16 points), had his moments, but the visitors let themselves down in the effort areas when the game was on the line.

They collected just four offensive rebounds to the Hawks' 20, while turnovers were 9-18 in the hosts' favour.

Hyunjung Lee was left wide open for a simple lay-up on the final play of the half, summing up their plight.

"First half, we didn't show up; no energy, no effort," Breakers coach Petteri Koponen said.

"Second-chance points and turnovers ... half their points came from there.

"We didn't do our job on those tonight, but second half much better effort."

Both teams play again on Monday, the Breakers first up in New Plymouth against Melbourne United, and the Hawks are in Adelaide against the 36ers.