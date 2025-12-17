Kings come from the clouds to beat 36ers in OT

Open Extended Reactions

The Sydney Kings have spectacularly snapped the Adelaide 36ers' seven-game NBL winning streak, overturning an 18-point deficit to prevail 97-93 in overtime.

Kendric Davis and Xavier Cooks scored 27 points for the Kings in Wednesday's Ignite Cup thriller at the AIS Arena in Canberra.

Davis forced the extension when he snaked through all five Adelaide players for a coast-to-coast layup after an Isaac White free throw had put the Sixers up by one.

Then in the extra period, Davis and Matthew Dellavedova came up with a series of big plays as Sydney won in overtime for the second time in four days.

Bryce Cotton was Adelaide's best with 25 points and nine assists.

Sixers sharpshooter Dejan Vasiljevic cooked with 11 first-quarter points in just five minutes off the bench.

Davis starred for the Kings to help guide them to a big comeback against the 36ers. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Cotton produced a steal and rare breakaway dunk late in the opening term, at the end of which Adelaide led 29-23.

Cotton broke free of Bul Kuol's defensive shackles to dominate the second period, scoring 13 for the term for an 18-point first half.

The 36ers' lead ballooned to 52-34 on Vasiljevic's third three, prompting NBL legend Derek Rucker to say in commentary: "The No.1 defence in the league is being ripped to pieces."

The Sixers' 24-12 rebounding advantage - including 8-2 on the offensive glass - was killing Sydney.

Davis, with 16 first-half points, almost single-handedly kept the Kings from complete humiliation as Adelaide went to halftime well ahead at 56-43 with a blowout brewing.

But the Kings came out breathing defensive fire after the break, forcing the 36ers into repeated missed shots, turnovers and clunky, hurried possessions.

Sydney flipped the script emphatically, winning the quarter 23-9 to move ahead 66-65 at three-quarter-time before Davis saved his side at the end of a gripping fourth stanza.