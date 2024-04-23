Who are the best prospects in the 2024 NFL draft? ESPN's draft experts have been pondering that question for more than a year. Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, Field Yates, Jeff Legwold and Steve Muench from Scouts Inc. have spent hundreds of hours toying with their rankings and trying to nail down how Round 1 will play out. Now it's time to unveil their final boards.
The 2024 draft is in Detroit from April 25 through April 27. Round 1 will begin April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2 and 3 are on April 26 starting at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4 through 7 begin at noon ET on April 27. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.
Ahead of the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick, officially being on the clock on Thursday, we've compiled links below to our analysts' rankings along with their top five prospects. You can see the ESPN consensus board here (ESPN+ content).
Mel Kiper's Big Board:
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
View the full rankings (ESPN+).
Matt Miller's top prospects:
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
View the full rankings (ESPN+).
Jordan Reid's top prospects:
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
View the full rankings (ESPN+).
Field Yates' top prospects:
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
View the full rankings (ESPN+).
Steve Muench of Scouts Inc.'s top prospects:
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Jeff Legwold's top prospects:
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
