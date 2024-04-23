        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          2024 NFL draft rankings: ESPN player ratings overall, by position

          • ESPN staffApr 23, 2024, 11:00 AM

          Who are the best prospects in the 2024 NFL draft? ESPN's draft experts have been pondering that question for more than a year. Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, Field Yates, Jeff Legwold and Steve Muench from Scouts Inc. have spent hundreds of hours toying with their rankings and trying to nail down how Round 1 will play out. Now it's time to unveil their final boards.

          The 2024 draft is in Detroit from April 25 through April 27. Round 1 will begin April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2 and 3 are on April 26 starting at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4 through 7 begin at noon ET on April 27. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

          Ahead of the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick, officially being on the clock on Thursday, we've compiled links below to our analysts' rankings along with their top five prospects. You can see the ESPN consensus board here (ESPN+ content).

          NFL draft coverage:
          Latest mock drafts | Scouting reports
          Try the new ESPN mock draft simulator

          ESPN rankings for the 2024 NFL draft

          Mel Kiper's Big Board:

          1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

          2. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

          3. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

          4. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

          5. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

          View the full rankings (ESPN+).

          Matt Miller's top prospects:

          1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

          2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

          3. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

          4. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

          5. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

          View the full rankings (ESPN+).

          Jordan Reid's top prospects:

          1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

          2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

          3. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

          4. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

          5. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

          View the full rankings (ESPN+).

          Field Yates' top prospects:

          1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

          2. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

          3. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

          4. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

          5. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

          View the full rankings (ESPN+).

          Steve Muench of Scouts Inc.'s top prospects:

          1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

          2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

          3. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

          4. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

          5. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

          View the full rankings.

          Jeff Legwold's top prospects:

          1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

          2. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

          3. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

          4. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

          5. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

          View the full rankings.

          Aaron Schatz projects the best prospects in the 2024 class (ESPN+):