Open Extended Reactions

Who are the best prospects in the 2024 NFL draft? ESPN's draft experts have been pondering that question for more than a year. Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, Field Yates, Jeff Legwold and Steve Muench from Scouts Inc. have spent hundreds of hours toying with their rankings and trying to nail down how Round 1 will play out. Now it's time to unveil their final boards.

The 2024 draft is in Detroit from April 25 through April 27. Round 1 will begin April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2 and 3 are on April 26 starting at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4 through 7 begin at noon ET on April 27. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Ahead of the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick, officially being on the clock on Thursday, we've compiled links below to our analysts' rankings along with their top five prospects. You can see the ESPN consensus board here (ESPN+ content).

NFL draft coverage:

Latest mock drafts | Scouting reports

Try the new ESPN mock draft simulator

ESPN rankings for the 2024 NFL draft

Mel Kiper's Big Board:

View the full rankings (ESPN+).

2024 NFL Draft Day Predictor simulator Our new mock draft simulator allows users to act as the general manager of their favorite team, giving them the opportunity to make picks in all seven rounds and conduct trades throughout the draft.

Draft Day Predictor » | Simulator »

Matt Miller's top prospects:

View the full rankings (ESPN+).

Jordan Reid's top prospects:

View the full rankings (ESPN+).

Field Yates' top prospects:

View the full rankings (ESPN+).

Steve Muench of Scouts Inc.'s top prospects:

View the full rankings.

Jeff Legwold's top prospects:

View the full rankings.

Aaron Schatz projects the best prospects in the 2024 class (ESPN+):