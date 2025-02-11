Open Extended Reactions

As the confetti rained down in New Orleans after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, the NFL offseason officially began. Now we can really start thinking about the 2025 NFL draft and what all 32 teams might do in Round 1 on April 24.

I'm not wasting any time -- I put together a new mock draft of all 32 first-round picks, predicting landing spots for top prospects and three quarterbacks. The draft order is locked in, with Philadelphia picking at No. 32, and no team has traded its Day 1 pick yet, meaning everyone gets a first-rounder here. I'm not projecting any pick swaps today, either. I'll wait for more intel there as we get closer to the draft.

We still have a long road ahead, with the combine in two weeks and pro days coming in the weeks after that. Teams have interviews and medical checks that will further influence the draft board. But for now, this is how I see Round 1 playing out based on current team needs, my personal rankings and what I'm hearing from people around the league.

Let's begin with the Titans' tough call at No. 1, and for more on these predictions, check out the "SportsCenter Special" where I talked through every pick.

