Mike Tannenbaum and Tim Hasselbeck weigh in on Shedeur Sanders' skill set and compare his game to that of Kirk Cousins and Andy Dalton. (1:49)

Every year around this time, it's normal to hear of NFL draft prospects being compared to past and present stars. These comps are helpful because they can give a sense (for better or worse) of how players project to the next level, and we get an idea of a player's style of play.

We asked 14 draft analysts and experts -- Aaron Schatz, Adam Rittenberg, Ben Solak, Bill Connelly, Dan Orlovsky, Field Yates, Jeff Legwold, Jordan Reid, Matt Bowen, Matt Miller, Mel Kiper Jr., Mike Tannenbaum, Steve Muench and Turron Davenport -- to join in on the discussion and pick their favorite prospect-to-player comparison for the 2025 class. Their comps were made based on style of play, physical measurements, production and versatility -- or some combination of all those traits.

So who does North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton remind us of? Who are good matches for star defenders such as Michigan's Mason Graham and East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr.?

Let's get into our favorite prospect-to-pro comps for this year's draft class.

Running backs with larger frames are usually "ground-and-pound" types, but Skattebo (5-foot-10, 219 pounds) led all prospects at the position in receiving yards per game in 2024 at Arizona State (46.5). That makes him similar to Kamara, another sturdy back (5-foot-10, 215 pounds) who excels as a runner and a receiver. Kamara led all NFL running backs in receiving yards per game (38.8) last season. -- Aaron Schatz, NFL analyst

Egbuka was overshadowed by Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State, but he still eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 and 2024 -- the only two full seasons he played. He has a similar build (6-1, 202 pounds) to St. Brown (6-0, 202 pounds), who played second fiddle to Michael Pittman Jr. at USC before turning into a No. 1 wideout with the Lions. -- Adam Rittenberg, college football reporter

Kupp is a lofty comparison for about any wide receiver, but Bech wins in shockingly similar ways to Kupp. Bech (TCU) is tough as nails and catches everything over the middle of the field. He becomes a fast runner immediately after the catch. Kupp and Bech excelled in agility tests, like the three-cone and short shuttle, as 200-plus pound receivers, highlighting their unique blend of big-bodied change of direction. -- Ben Solak, NFL analyst

I've seen a lot of Deebo Samuel Sr. comps for Burden, and understandably so -- both are dangerous near and far from the line of scrimmage, and both are strong runners. But Missouri deployed Burden similar to how Tampa Bay has Godwin over the past couple of seasons, with a healthy dose of screens and hitches/hooks out of the slot to provide opportunities for yards after catch. At 6-0, 206 pounds, Burden is built a lot like Godwin (6-1, 209 pounds), too. He's a muscular runner with good hands. A Godwin-like career would more than justify a Day 1 or Day 2 pick. -- Bill Connelly, college football reporter

Am I allowed to comp a prospect to two players? I'm bending the rules because Warren is a mix of Witten and Gates. It's high praise, but Warren is an unbelievably reliable tight end, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns at Penn State last season. He also threw a TD pass and rushed for four more scores. Warren shows creativity and variety in his routes, which is rare for a player of his 6-6 size. That's why I see a mix of Witten and Gates here. -- Dan Orlovsky, NFL analyst

play 0:28 Penn State TE Tyler Warren can play it all Check out the best from Penn State TE Tyler Warren as he takes the field at six positions.

Like Thuney coming out of NC State in 2016, Zabel is a decorated player who finished his college career at left tackle. Zabel measured in at 6-6, 312 pounds with 32-inch arms at the combine (Thuney was 6-5, 304 pounds with 32 1/4-inch arms). Many believe he is best suited to play guard at the NFL level, like Thuney. The North Dakota State tackle brings rare versatility and impressive pass protection skills that suggest he will have a long and successful NFL career -- again, like Thuney. -- Field Yates, NFL draft analyst

It's uncanny how similar these two are, both in body type and on-field play. Bonitto measured 6-3 1/8 inches, 248 pounds with a 78 7/8-inch wingspan at the combine in 2022. Green measured 6-3 1/8 inches, 251 pounds with a 77 5/8-inch wingspan at this year's combine. And Green, like Bonitto, will likely have far more impact as a situational rusher early in his career. Green, a former prep wide receiver who transferred from Virginia to Marshall and had 17 sacks last season, has all the traits to consistently be an impactful NFL edge rusher. -- Jeff Legwold, Broncos reporter

The 6-3, 306-pound Graham isn't far off physically from Wilkins, who is 6-3, 315 pounds. With strong hands at the point of attack, both are block de-constructors who can shed offensive linemen at the first level. They can also be consistently disruptive pass rushers and play multiple spots up front. Graham's explosive power and the reliability he showed against the run at Michigan could help him become a centerpiece of a defense at the next level. -- Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst

With a long 6-3, 195-pound frame, and 4.30-second 40-yard dash, Porter has the physical profile to play press and pattern match downfield. He matches up similarly to Woolen, who ran a 4.26-second 40 at the 2022 combine and measured in at 6-4, 205 pounds. Woolen has 11 interceptions over three NFL seasons, while Porter had three picks at Iowa State in 2024. Porter has the zone traits to find the ball at the next level. -- Matt Bowen, NFL analyst

Wilson came out of Ohio State as a savvy route-runner with better-than-expected speed and great hands. Golden is similar, leaving Texas after a stunning second half of the season as the team's go-to wide receiver. At 5-11, 191 pounds with a 4.29 40-yard dash, Golden and Wilson (6-0, 183 pounds) have a similar size and skill set. And we should expect a similar rookie season from Golden if he lands with a competent quarterback. -- Matt Miller, NFL draft analyst

London uses his 6-foot-4 frame and elite leaping ability to make tough 50-50 catches, and that was a big part of his evaluation when he was coming out of USC in 2022. McMillan has a lot of those same traits. The Arizona receiver -- who is also 6-foot-4 -- beats smaller corners at the catch point with his great body control, sure hands and ability to high-point the ball. And like London (No. 8 overall), McMillan should be a first-round pick at the end of the month.

One more bonus comp, going back to the first draft I covered: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders reminds me a little bit of Joe Montana. He has great accuracy, mobility in the pocket, toughness and consistency in his game -- just like Montana did at Notre Dame. Now, I'm not saying Sanders is going to be a Hall of Famer -- this is based on their style of play in college. The big difference heading into the draft? Montana was a third-round pick in 1979, while Sanders will come off the board much earlier. -- Mel Kiper Jr., NFL draft analyst

I love Revel's skillset and the way he uses his 6-2, 194-pound frame to clamp down wide receivers. Like Cromartie, Revel suffered a torn ACL in college. And I believe Revel will still have a long and productive career like Cromartie. When healthy, Revel can be dominant; he had 55 tackles, six interceptions and one sack for East Carolina in 2023. -- Mike Tannenbaum, NFL analyst

play 0:52 Shavon Revel picks off Appalachian State Shavon Revel picks off Appalachian State

Hampton (6-0, 221 pounds) and Mixon (6-1, 220 pounds) are bigger running backs who run well. Mixon ran an unofficial 4.43 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2017, and Hampton had a 4.46 40 at the combine. Both break tackles and show the ability to pull away when they get a crease on tape, but it's how dangerous they are after the catch that makes this my favorite comp for this class. Mixon averaged 13 yards after the catch in his final season at Oklahoma, while Hampton averaged 11.5 last season at North Carolina. -- Steve Muench, NFL draft analyst

Both corners are feisty, skilled players who love to get under the skin of receivers -- and they both went to Louisville. Riley (5-11, 194 pounds) and Alexander (5-10, 196 pounds) also have similar measurements. Alexander is a bit more sudden in his movements, but they both have above-average instincts and ball skills. -- Turron Davenport, Titans reporter