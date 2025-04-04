We're less than three weeks from the start of the 2025 NFL draft on April 24, and most top prospects are done working out at their pro days. Colorado completed its workout Friday, featuring a throwing session from quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Amid a ton of buzz about early picks and the quarterback class, we asked NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates to break down the latest intel from around the league.

How did Sanders fare in his throwing session? Do teams have a preference for where wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter will play at the next level? Which organizations could trade down in the first round? And which prospects could be sleepers on Day 3? We get into all that and then let Miller, Reid and Yates project the perfect draft for three teams picking outside the top 10.

Finally, our experts empty their scouting notebooks with what they're hearing, seeing and thinking ahead of Round 1. Let's start with what Yates learned from attending Colorado's pro day.

Jump to a section:

Takeaways from Colorado's pro day

Where will Hunter play? | Day 3 sleepers

Which team is most likely to trade back?

Seven-round mock drafts: DAL, SF, CIN

Emptying our notebook: What we're hearing

What are your biggest takeaways from Colorado's pro day?