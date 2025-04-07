With the 2025 NFL draft set to kick off April 24, you'll be hearing about top prospects' traits over the next few weeks. Scouting reports will dive into the quarterbacks' arm strength and field vision. Analysts will discuss the speed and elusiveness of the offensive playmakers. NFL teams will size up the instincts, burst and tackling ability of top defensive players.

But who is truly the best in the 2025 class at each individual skill?

I put together my annual list of the best at everything -- the skill superlatives of this year's draft class. And this year, I hit 100 different categories. Where do top prospects separate themselves? Which QB displays the best arm talent? Which wideout is the top route runner? And who is the hardest-hitting defensive back and the most powerful edge rusher? I picked the best prospect in this class for each of the 100 traits. Let's start with an easy one.

Jump to positional traits:

QB | RB | WR/TE | OL

DL | LB | DB | ST

Most accurate passer: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

A pocket thrower who can deliver the ball with accuracy, Sanders led the nation with a 74.0 completion percentage in 2024. He was off-target on just 6.5% of his throws -- third best in the nation -- despite often facing pressure.