FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- How did the Patriots follow up the worst loss of Bill Belichick's career? With the second-worst loss of his career.

A week after quarterback Mac Jones got benched in the second half of a 38-3 loss to the Cowboys, Jones got benched in the second half of a 34-0 loss to the Saints. New England rolled up a paltry 156 yards of offense, turned the ball over three times and made just eight first downs on Sunday. Boos rained down from the Gillette Stadium stands as the Patriots kept going three-and-out, kept punting in Saints territory and generally just looked inept and uninterested.

Belichick's team is now 1-4 as it heads to Las Vegas next week for a game against old friend Josh McDaniels and the Raiders, and it sure didn't sound like the Patriots had any answers after the game. Asked what they need to do to pull out of this, Belichick muttered, "Start over." Asked what that meant, he shrugged and muttered again, "Start over."

It is not remotely any sort of stretch to suggest that this is the worst the Patriots have looked since Belichick got there in 2000. And it's totally fair to wonder whether their season is salvageable, whether Jones can really be a franchise quarterback and how much longer Belichick will even want to do this if this is the way it's going to be.

So having witnessed this complete catastrophe with my own eyes Sunday, I felt there would be no better place to start our NFL Week 5 overreactions column, where we judge a few potential takeaways from the weekend's games.

Jump to:

Belichick's final season?

Ravens' offense hasn't improved?

Giants picking early?

Vikings should trade Cousins?

Cowboys aren't on the Niners' level?

This will be Belichick's final season as the Patriots' coach