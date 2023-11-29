Open Extended Reactions

Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

Is quarterback Aaron Rodgers really going to return this year for the Jets? What's next for the Panthers after firing coach Frank Reich? Will quarterback Mac Jones be on the Patriots' roster next season? And what are other interesting looming quarterback decisions for teams going into the offseason? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 13.

What are you hearing on Aaron Rodgers' potential return this season?