          Jaguars, DT Roy Robertson-Harris agree to 3-year extension, source says

          2:35 AM GMT
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered University of Florida for 13 seasons for ESPN.com and Florida Times-Union
            • Graduate of Jacksonville University
            • Multiple APSE award winner
            Follow on Twitter

          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, a league source confirmed on Saturday.

          Robertson-Harris had one year remaining on the three-year, $24.3 million contract with $14 million guaranteed that he signed in March 2021. The extension takes him through the 2025 season and will lighten the scheduled $10.133 salary cap figure in 2023. The Jaguars needed to clear $31 million to get under the salary cap.

          NFL Network first reported the extension.

          Robertson-Harris set career highs in tackles (45) and quarterback hits (12) last season, and he has recorded three sacks in each of his two seasons with the Jaguars.