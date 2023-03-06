Former USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees appears to have "a clean tear" in his right ACL after meeting with doctors on Monday, a source told ESPN.

Vorhees injured his right knee during drills at the league's annual scouting combine Sunday in Indianapolis. It's rare for a player to suffer a significant injury at the combine, and Vorhees entered the event projected to be selected around the fourth round in this year's NFL draft. ESPN's Todd McShay ranked him as his No. 115 overall player.

Remarkably, Vorhees put up one of the combine's most impressive performances after he suffered the injury. With one healthy leg, he bench-pressed 225 pounds 38 times, which entering the day was more than any other player at any position before Monday at the 2023 combine.

The official bench numbers for offensive linemen had yet to post Monday afternoon, which left Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith as the leader entering the day at 34 reps. Last year, former Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson led all offensive linemen at the combine with 32.

Vorhees is 6-foot-6, 310 pounds and started primarily at guard during his six seasons at USC.

Vorhees won the Morris Trophy, which is given to the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12. He earned first-team Associated Press All-American honors at guard. During his time at USC, he played both guard positions and tackle.

Vorhees appeared in 55 games over his career at USC, which included 48 starts. He started 25 games at right guard, 19 at left guard and four at left tackle.