Defensive lineman Corey Peters announced his retirement Thursday after 12 NFL seasons.

Peters, 34, played in 12 games (three starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

"Sincerely, I never imagined that I would continue playing football professionally for this long," Peters posted to Instagram. "I'll always be appreciative of the time I've had, but now is the time to take on a fresh challenge. I'm not sure what's coming up, but I'm excited to see where life takes me!"

He finishes with 336 tackles -- 55 for loss -- and 19 sacks in 164 career games (135 starts) with the Atlanta Falcons (2010-14), Arizona Cardinals (2016-21) and Jaguars.

The Falcons selected Peters in the third round of the 2010 draft out of Kentucky.