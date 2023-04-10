Dwayne Haskins was drugged on the night of his death as part of an alleged "blackmail and robbery conspiracy" against the former NFL quarterback, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.

The lawsuit, filed last month in Broward County, Florida, lists four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range and a hotel as defendants connected to the alleged conspiracy.

Haskins was killed on April 9, 2022, after he was struck by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was 24. The lawsuit also lists the driver of the truck as a defendant, citing his "negligent acts" as a direct cause of Haskins' death.

A statement released Monday by an attorney representing Haskins' family also mentioned the alleged conspiracy against Haskins and said the lawsuit "is an important step in the process of uncovering the complete truth about this tragedy."

"It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy," attorney Rick Ellsley said in the statement. "In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death."

Haskins' widow, Kalabrya Haskins, is listed in the lawsuit as the plaintiff and personal representative of Haskins' estate. She is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages related to Haskins' death.

A toxicology report concluded Haskins was legally drunk when he was hit by the truck on I-595 in Florida. Two separate samples taken from his body had blood alcohol levels of .20 and .24, both of which are above the legal limit in Florida of .08.

According to the toxicology report, Haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs that are used by medical professionals as anesthetics but that also have been known to be used recreationally.

The medical examiner ruled Haskins' cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death as an accident. No charges have been filed.