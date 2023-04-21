FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have done the easy part by picking up the fifth-year option for 2024 on CeeDee Lamb, but would like to sign the wide receiver to a long-term extension at some point this season.

The Cowboys made the option official on Thursday about two weeks before a decision had to be made, according to a source, locking Lamb, their first-round pick in 2020, into a salary of $17.99 million in 2024.

Because Lamb was selected to the Pro Bowl, his option salary was higher per terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

Last season, Lamb established career highs in receptions (107), yards (1,359) and touchdowns (9) in his first year as the Cowboys' lead receiver after the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. He has the most receptions in the first three years of a career in team history with 260, with Dez Bryant in second at 200. His 10 career 100-yard receiving games trail only Hall of Famer Bob Hayes (13) for the most in team history in the first three years of a career.

Ultimately, the Cowboys hope the option is a placeholder to a long-term deal. On numerous occasions in the offseason, executive vice president Stephen Jones has said the club would like to sign Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs, their second-round pick in 2020, to multi-year deals.

Diggs is set to enter the final year of his contract. With Lamb's option picked up, the Cowboys could conceivably use the franchise tag on Diggs next offseason.