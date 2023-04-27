        <
          Ravens teammates, NFL Twitter celebrate Lamar Jackson's contract extension

          9:06 PM GMT
          • ESPN

          Lamar Jackson is remaining with the Baltimore Ravens.

          On Thursday afternoon, the Ravens announced they had agreed on a five-year contract extension with the 2019 NFL MVP. The agreement is worth $260 million, a source told ESPN's Jamison Hensley, which makes Jackson the highest-paid player in the league at $52 million per year.

          Speculation had run rampant over the past few months over whether Jackson would stay after he demanded a trade, with the Ravens mulling picking a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft and signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. That's all over now, as Jackson seems happy about his new contract.

          "For the last few months, there's been a lot of he said, she said,'' Jackson said in a video the Ravens posted on Twitter. "A lot of nail-biting. A lot of head-scratching going on.

          "Now for the next five years, there's a lot of flock going on," he continued, raising up a football with a Ravens logo on it. "Let's go. Can't wait to get there, can't wait to be there. Can't wait to light up M&T [Bank Stadium] for the next five years."

          Jackson's teammates on the Ravens congratulated him on Twitter.

          Players from around the league also lauded the deal.