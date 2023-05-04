Mike Tannenbaum and Jeff Darlington disagree about how far the Chiefs would go without Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. (1:05)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs completed a rebuild at offensive tackle by signing veteran Donovan Smith to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but NFL Network reported the deal is worth up to $9 million.

Kansas City lost both starting tackles from last season -- Orlando Brown to the Cincinnati Bengals and Andrew Wylie to the Washington Commanders. Earlier in free agency, the Chiefs signed Jawaan Taylor from the Jacksonville Jaguars to be one of their starters.

The Chiefs selected a tackle, Wanya Morris of Oklahoma, in the third round of this year's draft. They have two other tackles who played as backups last season, Lucas Niang and Prince Tega Wanogho, as well as Darian Kinnard, a fifth-round pick last year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Smith on March 7, one of several roster cuts they made to get under the salary cap.

Smith, 29, had one of his worst seasons as a starter in 2022, with a pass rush win rate of 78.3% and a run block win rate of 64.9%. He also dealt with elbow and foot injuries during the 2022 season, causing him to miss four regular-season games.

A second-round draft pick by the Buccaneers in 2015, Smith went on to start 124 regular-season games -- sixth-most of any offensive lineman in the league from 2015 to 2022.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.