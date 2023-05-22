Chris Canty and Mike Tannenbaum discuss how high the expectations are for Lamar Jackson in 2023. (1:53)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson was absent from the start of the Baltimore Ravens' OTAs on Monday, but the former NFL MVP quarterback is expected to report to the team this week, a source told ESPN.

Jackson has missed the first five weeks of the Ravens' offseason workout program, which is voluntary. The only mandatory portion of the offseason workouts is a three-day minicamp, which will be held June 13 to 15.

After signing his five-year, $260 million contract earlier this month, Jackson was asked whether he would be at the start of OTAs. "I'm going to be in soon," Jackson said May 4. "I'll be here soon."

This year, Jackson will be learning a new offensive system and terminology under Todd Monken, who has replaced Greg Roman as Baltimore's offensive coordinator. Jackson will also be familiarizing himself with a new wide receiver group after Baltimore signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor in free agency and drafted Zay Flowers in the first round.

Two weeks ago, Monken said the team is in "constant communication" with Jackson and indicated that he's "working hard." OTAs represent the first phase of the offseason program in which the offense can line up against the defense, but no live contact is permitted. Teams can conduct 10 days of OTAs.

This marks the second straight season that Jackson wasn't present at the start of OTAs. Last season, he skipped all of the voluntary offseason practices for the first time in his career and reported to minicamp only when he was playing under the fifth-year option.

Jackson is now the NFL's highest-paid player, averaging $52 million per season. He received a record-setting $72.5 million signing bonus, which ended contract negotiations that spanned two years.