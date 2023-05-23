Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Tariq Woolen underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday that is expected to sideline him until training camp, league sources told ESPN.

Woolen, a fifth-round draft selection last year who tied for the league lead with six interceptions as a rookie, injured his knee while walking on the practice field for OTAs one week ago.

Doctors reviewed the injury, and Woolen's surgery, which took place in Houston, went as well as doctors could have hoped, according to a source.

In an Instagram story later Tuesday, Woolen confirmed that, saying, "I'm fine and surgery was smooth!!! Appreciate the love."

Woolen is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in late July, but the Seahawks also will proceed carefully with their prized cornerback, according to sources.

Seattle also recognized it needed more depth at the position and re-signed former cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal Monday.

The Seahawks also used their top pick in last month's draft on Illinois star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who they envision teaming up with Woolen to dominate the cornerback position for seasons to come.

Woolen was not at Monday's OTA practice, and coach Pete Carroll did not speak to reporters afterward.

Burns, 28, joined the Seahawks last offseason on a one-year deal and served as a backup to Woolen and Mike Jackson, playing only 16 defensive snaps.