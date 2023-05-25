Raiders coach Josh McDaniels comments on Jimmy Garoppolo and other players not being available for the starts of OTAs. (edited) (0:39)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery on his injured left foot after signing a free agent contract with the team in March, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

"All trending great," a source said.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with Las Vegas on March 17, though his introductory news conference was delayed a day.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels on Thursday would not get into the specifics of whether Garoppolo underwent a procedure, only saying there were no surprises and that the QB would not be on the field for the start of OTA practices. McDaniels did allow that he might be out until the start of training camp, though.

Garoppolo suffered the injury in Week 13 with the San Francisco 49ers last season and did not return.

The Athletic was first to report the surgery.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.