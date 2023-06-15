KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The most notable development of this week's Kansas City Chiefs minicamp was the absence of defensive tackle Chris Jones. The Chiefs were planning for his arrival at training camp, whether that's for the start on July 23 or sometime later.

"It's part of the business,'' quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "I think Chris knows that we love him here. He's been a part of this team for a long time. He's one of the main reasons that we've had the success that we've had. He's been that leader on the defense. He's made a lot of big plays and it seems like in the biggest moments and you want those guys in your team.

"I'm sure Chris is working, and he knows the defense that he needs to do, and the hope is that everything's good by training camp and we're able to come in and just roll and that's just part of it. And that's what makes this team ... so great is whenever guys that have to go handle their business, we let them handle it when they jump back in the building, and we get back to right where we left off."

Jones is headed into the final season of the four-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2020. The $20 million average makes him the eighth highest paid defensive tackle.

Jones was tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks last season with 15.5, which tied his career high set in 2018. He also had two sacks in three postseason games. Asked about Jones' situation, coach Andy Reid initially said he was sure Jones would be there for camp. He later backed off, saying, "I'm not sure about any of that ... I wish I could predict that, but I think there's a chance [and a] chance he's not. We'll see.''

Reid said he leaves the contract negotiations to general manager Brett Veach and the front office. As for what he's communicated recently to Jones, Reid said, "'Make sure you're in shape.'''