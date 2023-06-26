Kenny Pickett has Steelers-themed ice sculpture at wedding

Mike Clay breaks down why he sees a big season for Kenny Pickett in his second year. (2:04)

Why Mike Clay can see Kenny Pickett as a top-12 fantasy QB (2:04)

Kenny Pickett is embracing his role as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

The second-year pro married former Princeton soccer player Amy Paternoster on Saturday after getting engaged in January 2022. Bride and groom happily shared the traditional wedding dance and cake-cutting ceremony after exchanging vows, but there was one piece of the wedding that definitely would stand out to any Steelers fans.

Quarterback coach Tony Racioppi, who attended the wedding, posted a picture of what appeared to be a Steelers ice sculpture towering over an oyster and shrimp spread.

Amazing night celebrating an amazing couple! Congrats to Kenny and Amy!! Love you guys! ❤️🥂#wedding #family pic.twitter.com/5qdPXS7pIo — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) June 25, 2023

Of course, it's also a reminder that the start of Steelers training camp is a little over a month away.