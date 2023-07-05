Former center Chase Roullier announced his retirement from the NFL over social media on Wednesday.

Roullier, 29, was released by the Washington Commanders on May 5 after finishing the 2021 and 2022 seasons on injured reserve.

"These two years have also given me a lot of time to reflect and gain clarity on my priorities in life," Roullier wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "This decision has not been an easy one, but after lots of prayer and processing I am confident it is the right one."

Roullier appeared in 69 career games (63 starts) since being selected by Washington out of Wyoming in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Commanders could turn to free agent Nick Gates or rookie Ricky Stromberg, a 2023 third-round pick out of Arkansas, at center for the upcoming season.