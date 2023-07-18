Aaron Donald has made some history.

The Los Angeles Rams star became the most decorated 99 Club member in Madden history Tuesday, being given the top rating in the game for the seventh time in his career, passing Peyton Manning, who had been a 99 in Madden for six editions of the game.

The 32-year-old has been part of the 99 Club for the past seven editions of the game starting with Madden '18 (which came out prior to the 2017 season) when he was part of the 99 Club with Tom Brady and Von Miller.

The last time Donald wasn't a 99 at launch was for Madden '17, when he was a 98 overall and coming off his first All-Pro season. It also was the first edition of the game which had the Rams in Los Angeles after the club relocated from St. Louis.

For all but one year of the team's second stint in Los Angeles, Donald has been a member of the 99 Club.

Donald has made the Pro Bowl every year of his career and he's been a first-team All-Pro in all but two seasons -- his rookie year and last season, when he was injured and limited to 11 games and just five sacks.

Donald has been the Associated Press' Defensive Player of the Year three times during his run in the 99 Club.

Donald is also the strongest player in the game -- the only player with a 99 strength rating.

Manning had been in the 99 Club every year from Madden '06 (the 2005 season) through Madden '11 (the 2010 season), before dropping to a 98 overall for Madden '12.