BEREA, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday after police listed him as a suspect in an aggravated robbery incident.

A police spokesperson said its law department was still processing a report on Winfrey. No other details were immediately available.

The move came just three days before the start of Browns training camp at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

In a separate incident in April, Winfrey was arrested in Harris County, Texas, after being accused of grabbing the hand of a woman he was dating, causing "bodily injury," according to court records. The case of misdemeanor assault against him was dropped after Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program, court records showed.

In June, Winfrey and Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome II were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a club around 3:30 a.m. Neither player was hurt, but the suspects stole Newsome's truck.

Winfrey was a fourth-round draft selection out of Oklahoma last year. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie, recording 22 tackles. He was suspended for Cleveland's second game for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.