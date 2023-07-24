Chris "Mad Dog" Russo cites the weakness of the NFC to explain why the Eagles have a higher chance of returning to the Super Bowl than the Chiefs. (1:26)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will miss some practice time at Kansas City Chiefs training camp but is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season after aggravating an injury to his knee Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Toney, who underwent an offseason cleanup procedure on his knee, was injured while fielding a punt before the start of practice on Sunday, when the Chiefs began camp. He hasn't participated in either of the two practices on the first two days of camp.

Tight end Travis Kelce called Toney "electric'' and "high energy" after Monday's practice and said, "We miss that guy already.

"We're going to miss KT, his ability to make a play out of nowhere. We've got our fingers crossed that we will get him back as soon as possible.''

The Chiefs have rebuilt their wide receiving group in the past couple of seasons after trading Tyreek Hill and losing JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. Toney has been a centerpiece of that effort. The Chiefs last year traded a couple of draft picks for Toney, a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021.

Toney was spectacular at times for the Chiefs after the trade, never more so than in the fourth quarter of their Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, He caught the touchdown pass that put the Chiefs in the lead early in the period and later set up another TD with a 65-yard punt return.

But because of injuries, Toney has yet to play a full NFL season. He missed six games as a rookie with the Giants and was limited to nine games last season.